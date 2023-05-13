Constituency No.152 Byatarayanapura (B T Pura) (ಬ್ಯಾಟರಾಯನಪುರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Byatarayanapura is part of Bangalore North (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (B T Pura) Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Byatarayanapura election result and you can click here for compact election results of Byatarayanapura and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 152. Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Advertisement

Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.28%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 4,19,694 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 2,19,869 were male and 1,99,746 female and 79 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Byatarayanapura in 2023 is 908 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,19,694 eligible electors, of which 2,30,115 were male, 2,10,203 female and 78 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,30,426 eligible electors, of which 1,73,463 were male, 1,56,924 female and 39 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,66,428 eligible electors, of which 1,40,344 were male, 1,26,084 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Byatarayanapura in 2018 was 12. In 2013, there were 60 service voters registered in the constituency and 49 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Krishna Byregowda of INC won in this seat defeating A Ravi of BJP by a margin of 5,671 which was 2.24% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 45.31% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Krishna Byre Gowda of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating A.Ravi of BJP by a margin of 32,400 votes which was 15.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.14% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2008 elections, Krishna Byregowda of INC won this seat beating A Ravi of BJP by a margin of 9,352 votes which was 6.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.01% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 152. Byatarayanapura Assembly segment of the 24. Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency. D.V. Sadananda Gowda of BJP won the Bangalore North Parliament seat defeating Krishna Byregowda of INC.

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore North Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore NorthLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

Advertisement

A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 19 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 16 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Byatarayanapura:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Byatarayanapura are: Venkatramu K V (IND); T Dasappa (IND); Sampoorna Gowda (SP); Ranjitha N (ABHM); Ramesh M (IND); Raheem K R Halli (UPP); Pratap R (KRS); Nazir Ahmed (ILPAP); Nagaraja G (IND); Nagaraj Gowda P (JDS); Maqsood Ahmed (NAVCP); Manjunatha Chari K (RJPA); Krishna Byregowda (INC); Kalid Khan (IND); H C Thammesh Gowda (BJP); Girish K (AAP); Brigadier Ravi Muniswamy (SAS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.6%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 57.63%, while it was 63.06% in 2013 and 53.22% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.03% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Byatarayanapura went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Byatarayanapura constituency:

Assembly constituency No.152. Byatarayanapura comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:

A total of 9 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Byatarayanapura constituency, which are: Yelahanka, Devanahalli, Mahadevapura, KR Pura, Sarvagnanagar, Hebbal, Malleshwaram, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Dasarahalli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Byatarayanapura:

The geographic coordinates of Byatarayanapura is: 13°07’41.5"N 77°38’22.9"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Byatarayanapura

List of candidates contesting from Byatarayanapura Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Venkatramu K V

Party: IND

Profession: Real Estate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: T Dasappa

Party: IND

Profession: Day Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sampoorna Gowda

Party: SP

Profession: Founder CEO and Chief Editor to Sampoornavanni News Paper, (Digital media with news papers RN Reg. No.(KARKAN/2021/81312) Sampoornavaani Publication, printer printing machine

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 47.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13.5 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 32.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Ranjitha N

Party: ABHM

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 50.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 50.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 5.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.7 lakh

Candidate name: Ramesh M

Party: IND

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 20000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Raheem K R Halli

Party: UPP

Profession: PVT Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 16.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: Pratap R

Party: KRS

Profession: Proprietor for Ramthulasi Enterprises

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 95.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 30 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: Nazir Ahmed

Party: ILPAP

Profession: Real Estate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 18.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nagaraja G

Party: IND

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.3 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nagaraj Gowda P

Party: JDS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 77.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 31.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 46 crore

Self income: Rs 23.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 41.5 lakh

Candidate name: Maqsood Ahmed

Party: NAVCP

Profession: Auto Conseltant

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 30.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5000

Immovable assets:Rs 30 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manjunatha Chari K

Party: RJPA

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 18 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.6 lakh

Candidate name: Krishna Byregowda

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 16.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 95.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 11.2 crore

Self income: Rs 21.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 80.4 lakh

Candidate name: Kalid Khan

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 1019

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1019

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Candidate name: H C Thammesh Gowda

Party: BJP

Profession: Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 57.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 87.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.8 crore

Self income: Rs 12.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 19.8 lakh

Candidate name: Girish K

Party: AAP

Profession: Social Activist, Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 18 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 16.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Brigadier Ravi Muniswamy

Party: SAS

Profession: Retired Service Person

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 38 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 75.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 75 lakh

Self income: Rs 1.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 14.1 lakh.