Constituency No.118 Byndoor (Baindur) (ಬೈಂದೂರು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Coastal Karnataka region (ಕರಾವಳಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Udupi (ಉಡುಪಿ) district of Karnataka. Byndoor is part of Shimoga (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Baindur) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Byndoor election result and you can click here for compact election results of Byndoor and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 118. Byndoor Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Byndoor Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.2% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.64%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.24%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,18,894 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,06,226 were male and 1,12,654 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Byndoor in 2023 is 1061 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,18,894 eligible electors, of which 1,08,194 were male, 1,14,260 female and 14 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,920 eligible electors, of which 91,667 were male, 1,03,247 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,67,054 eligible electors, of which 76,205 were male, 90,849 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Byndoor in 2018 was 41. In 2013, there were 79 service voters registered in the constituency and 66 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, B M Sukumar Shetty of BJP won in this seat defeating K. Gopala Poojary of BJP by a margin of 24,393 which was 13.8% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.34% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, K Gopala Poojary of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating B.M. Sukumar Shetty of BJP by a margin of 31,149 votes which was 21.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 55.56% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, K Laxminarayana of BJP won this seat beating K. Gopala Poojary of INC by a margin of 7,970 votes which was 6.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.64% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 118. Byndoor Assembly segment of the 14. Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency. B.Y.Raghavendra of BJP won the Shimoga Parliament seat defeating S.Madhubangarappa of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shimoga Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the ShimogaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Byndoor:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Byndoor are: Shyama B (IND); Ramananda Prabhu (AAP); Prasad S (UPP); Mansoor Ibrahim (JDS); Kollur Manjunatha Naik Be (RSDR); K Gopal Poojary (INC); H Suresh Poojrai (IND); Gururaj Shetty Gantihole (BJP); Chandrashekar G (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.84%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 79.49%, while it was 76.01% in 2013 and 76.6% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.64999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Byndoor went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Byndoor constituency:

Assembly constituency No.118. Byndoor comprises of the following areas of Udupi district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Byndoor constituency, which are: Bhatkal, Sagar, Tirthahalli, Kundapura. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Byndoor:

The geographic coordinates of Byndoor is: 13°45’45.4"N 74°47’34.4"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Byndoor

List of candidates contesting from Byndoor Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shyama B

Party: IND

Profession: Retired Govt. Employee( Teacher)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 9.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 90000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 3.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.1 lakh

Candidate name: Ramananda Prabhu

Party: AAP

Profession: Chartered Accountant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 6.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.6 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prasad S

Party: UPP

Profession: Engineer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 28

Total assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mansoor Ibrahim

Party: JDS

Profession: Fish Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 4.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 68.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.9 crore

Self income: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.5 lakh

Candidate name: Kollur Manjunatha Naik Be

Party: RSDR

Profession: Yes

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 10 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 54500

Immovable assets:Rs 10 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K Gopal Poojary

Party: INC

Profession: Partnership hotel business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 67

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 80.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 85 lakh

Self income: Rs 13.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.4 lakh

Candidate name: H Suresh Poojrai

Party: IND

Profession: Hotel Business (Own)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 4.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11600

Immovable assets:Rs 4 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gururaj Shetty Gantihole

Party: BJP

Profession: Business and Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 9.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 9.5 crore

Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.2 lakh

Candidate name: Chandrashekar G

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.