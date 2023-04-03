Home » Elections » Case Registered Against Cong Karnataka Chief DK Shivakumar for Distributing Cash During Poll Campaign

Case Registered Against Cong Karnataka Chief DK Shivakumar for Distributing Cash During Poll Campaign

The action comes days after the police had registered a non-cognisable offence against Shivakumar following a complaint alleging that he showered currency notes at the crowd, from his campaign bus at Bevinahalli village in Mandya Taluk on March 28

Advertisement

Published By: Debalina Dey

PTI

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 23:44 IST

Mandya, India

Shivakumar is seen tossing Rs 500 notes from the rooftop of a bus as he campaigned for the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ in Mandya district. (Photo: ANI)
Shivakumar is seen tossing Rs 500 notes from the rooftop of a bus as he campaigned for the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ in Mandya district. (Photo: ANI)

A case was registered by the police against Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Monday for allegedly distributing cash during a poll campaign.

The action comes days after the police had registered a non-cognisable offence against Shivakumar following a complaint alleging that he showered currency notes at the crowd, from his campaign bus at Bevinahalli village in Mandya Taluk on March 28.

The matter was presented before a local court, which directed the police to register an FIR against the Karnataka Congress president.

After the complaint was lodged, Congress workers in Mandya said Shivakumar was paying money to the artistes who had performed a cultural event during the party campaign.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The State goes to polls on May 10.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Debalina DeyDebalina Dey is a chief sub-editor with over nine years of experience at the des...Read More

first published: April 03, 2023, 23:22 IST
last updated: April 03, 2023, 23:44 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Saba Azad, Tamannaah Bhatia Stun In Beautiful Saree Gowns, Check Out Their Pics

+10PHOTOS

Neha Sharma And Aisha Sharma Look Smart In Colourful Athleisure Sets, Check Out The Sister Duo's Sexy Pictures