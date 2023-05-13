Constituency No.168 Chamrajpet (Chamrajapet, Chamarajapete) (ಚಾಮರಾಜಪೇಟೆ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Chamrajpet is part of Bangalore central (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Chamrajapet, Chamarajapete) Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chamrajpet election result and you can click here for compact election results of Chamrajpet and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 168. Chamrajpet Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Chamrajpet Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.27% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.06%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,900 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,12,732 were male and 1,04,150 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chamrajpet in 2023 is 924 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,16,900 eligible electors, of which 1,14,641 were male, 1,06,292 female and 18 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,83,020 eligible electors, of which 95,767 were male, 87,242 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,17,194 eligible electors, of which 1,13,795 were male, 1,03,399 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chamrajpet in 2018 was 4. In 2013, there were 34 service voters registered in the constituency and 30 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan of INC won in this seat defeating M Lakshminarayana of INC by a margin of 33,137 which was 27.57% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 54.35% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating G.A.Bava of INC by a margin of 30,162 votes which was 28.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 52.32% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan of JDS won this seat beating V.S.Shama Sundar of BJP by a margin of 19,590 votes which was 22.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 48.41% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 168. Chamrajpet Assembly segment of the 25. Bangalore central Lok Sabha constituency. P. C. Mohan of BJP won the Bangalore central Parliament seat defeating Rizwan Arshad of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore central Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore centralLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 21 contestants in the fray for this seat and 20 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 16 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Chamrajpet:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Chamrajpet are: V Somashekar (UPP); T R Jagannatha Rao (BPKP); Rukmangada S (NBS); Pavan Kumar K J (KRS); Narasimha Murthy (BSP); Jagadish Chandra C (AAP); Dr Shivakumar M (IND); C Govindaraj (JDS); Bhaskar Rao (BJP); B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (INC); Asgar A Moheen S M (IND); Anand K S (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 53.59%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 54.43%, while it was 58.92% in 2013 and 40.9% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.839999999999996% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Chamrajpet went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Chamrajpet constituency:

Assembly constituency No.168. Chamrajpet comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Chamrajpet constituency, which are: Vijay Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Chamrajpet:

The geographic coordinates of Chamrajpet is: 12°57’38.2"N 77°33’41.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Chamrajpet

List of candidates contesting from Chamrajpet Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: V Somashekar

Party: UPP

Profession: Accountant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: T R Jagannatha Rao

Party: BPKP

Profession: Business Transport

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 49.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 48.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: Rukmangada S

Party: NBS

Profession: Social Activists

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 10000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pavan Kumar K J

Party: KRS

Profession: Student

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 26

Total assets: Rs 86600

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 86600

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Narasimha Murthy

Party: BSP

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 62 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 16000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 60 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jagadish Chandra C

Party: AAP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 5.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 54 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 44.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5 crore

Self income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: Dr Shivakumar M

Party: IND

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 13.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 12 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: C Govindaraj

Party: JDS

Profession: Partnership in guru raghavendra promotors and developers

Number of criminal cases: 18

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 32.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 26 crore

Self income: Rs 17.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 39.3 lakh

Candidate name: Bhaskar Rao

Party: BJP

Profession: Indian Police Service (Retired), Former Additional Director General of Police, Railways, Karnataka

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 23.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 18.7 crore

Self income: Rs 46.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 77.6 lakh

Candidate name: B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan

Party: INC

Profession: Business & Politics

Number of criminal cases: 5

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 72.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 42.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 65.8 crore

Self income: Rs 17.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 17.6 lakh

Candidate name: Asgar A Moheen S M

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 47 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 17 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 30 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anand K S

Party: IND

Profession: Mediator

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 30023

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 30023

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.