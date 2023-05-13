Constituency No.109 Channagiri (ಚನ್ನಗಿರಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Davangere (ದಾವಣಗೆರೆೆ) district of Karnataka. Channagiri is part of Davanagere (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Channagiri election result and you can click here for compact election results of Channagiri and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 109. Channagiri Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Advertisement

Channagiri Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.36% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 12.41%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.74%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,93,870 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 98,225 were male and 95,636 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Channagiri in 2023 is 974 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,93,870 eligible electors, of which 99,235 were male, 97,021 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,842 eligible electors, of which 90,446 were male, 85,396 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,55,121 eligible electors, of which 81,330 were male, 73,791 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Channagiri in 2018 was 36. In 2013, there were 24 service voters registered in the constituency and 21 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, K Madalu Virupakshappa of BJP won in this seat defeating Vadnal Rajanna of KJP by a margin of 25,780 which was 16.31% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 46.68% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Vadnal Rajanna of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating K.Madal Virupakshappa of KJP by a margin of 1,773 votes which was 1.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.21% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2008 elections, K Madal Virupakshappa of BJP won this seat beating Vadnal Rajanna of INC by a margin of 993 votes which was 0.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.8% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 109. Channagiri Assembly segment of the 13. Davanagere Lok Sabha constituency. G M Siddeshwar of BJP won the Davanagere Parliament seat defeating H B Manjappa of INC.

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Davanagere Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the DavanagereLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

Advertisement

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Channagiri:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Channagiri are: Tejaswi V Patel (JDS); Praveena H (BSP); Madal Mallikarjuna (IND); M Roopa Kagaturu (KRJPP); Kubendra Swamy T (IND); H S Shivakumar (BJP); Donihalli Manjunatha Gowdru (KRS); Chandrashekhara Channagiri (UPP); Basavaraju V Shivaganga (INC); Adil Khan S K (AAP); Harish Halli (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82.56%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 80.6%, while it was 81.62% in 2013 and 73.28% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.96000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Channagiri went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Channagiri constituency:

Assembly constituency No.109. Channagiri comprises of the following areas of Davangere district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Channagiri constituency, which are: Mayakonda, Holalkere, Tarikere, Bhadravati, Shimoga Rural. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Channagiri:

The geographic coordinates of Channagiri is: 14°01’58.1"N 75°56’07.8"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Channagiri

List of candidates contesting from Channagiri Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Tejaswi V Patel

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 23.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 40.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 69.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 22.8 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Praveena H

Party: BSP

Profession: Advocate/Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 30.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 28 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Madal Mallikarjuna

Party: IND

Profession: Farmer & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 16.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 10.9 crore

Self income: Rs 29.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.1 crore

Candidate name: M Roopa Kagaturu

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Principal

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 66.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 33 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 16.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 13 lakh

Candidate name: Kubendra Swamy T

Party: IND

Profession: Own Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 78000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 78000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H S Shivakumar

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 7.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5.5 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Donihalli Manjunatha Gowdru

Party: KRS

Profession: Cement Brick Manufacturing Unit

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 95.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 15 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 65.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 30 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: Chandrashekhara Channagiri

Party: UPP

Profession: Self Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 11 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.2 lakh

Candidate name: Basavaraju V Shivaganga

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture and Busniess

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: Graduate

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 6.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3.4 crore

Self income: Rs 11.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 24.3 lakh

Candidate name: Adil Khan S K

Party: AAP

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Harish Halli

Party: IND

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education:

Age: 43

Total assets:

Liabilities:

Gender: Male

Moveable assets:

Immovable assets:

Self income:

Total income: .