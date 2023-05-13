Constituency No.185 Channapatna (ಚನ್ನಪಟ್ಟಣ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Ramanagaram (ರಾಮನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Channapatna is part of Bangalore Rural (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Channapatna election result and you can click here for compact election results of Channapatna and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 185. Channapatna Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Channapatna Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.43% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.46%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.22%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,448 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,06,167 were male and 1,10,272 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Channapatna in 2023 is 1039 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,16,448 eligible electors, of which 1,06,569 were male, 1,11,028 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,769 eligible electors, of which 97,784 were male, 1,00,980 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,83,793 eligible electors, of which 90,882 were male, 92,911 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Channapatna in 2018 was 33. In 2013, there were 17 service voters registered in the constituency and 15 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, H D Kumara Swamy of JDS won in this seat defeating C P Yogeeshwara of JDS by a margin of 21,530 which was 11.39% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 46.55% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, C P Yogeshwara of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Anitha Kumaraswamy of JDS by a margin of 6,464 votes which was 3.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 47.53% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, C P Yogeshwara of INC won this seat beating M C Ashwath of JDS by a margin of 4,930 votes which was 3.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.31% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 185. Channapatna Assembly segment of the 23. Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency. D.K. Suresh of INC won the Bangalore Rural Parliament seat defeating Ashwathnarayangowda of BJP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Bangalore Rural Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Bangalore RuralLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 10 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Channapatna:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Channapatna are: Syed Javeed (IMP); Shyamala (KRS); Shivaramashetty D (IND); Prajaakeeya Abhishek S (UPP); Pradeep T V (IND); Kumara Swamy A C (IND); H D Kumaraswamy (JDS); Girish L (SP); Gangadhar S (INC); G Chandrashekaraiah (BSP); C P Sharath Chandra (AAP); C P Yogeshwara (BJP); C M Shabaz Khan (YEPA); Andanaiah (IND); Krishna A (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 85.23%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 86.87%, while it was 84.78% in 2013 and 78.15% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.64% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Channapatna went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Channapatna constituency:

Assembly constituency No.185. Channapatna comprises of the following areas of Ramanagaram district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Channapatna constituency, which are: Maddur, Kunigal, Magadi, Ramanagaram, Kanakapura, Malavalli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Channapatna:

The geographic coordinates of Channapatna is: 12°37’46.9"N 77°10’52.3"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Channapatna

List of candidates contesting from Channapatna Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Syed Javeed

Party: IMP

Profession: Toys Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 90.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 80 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shyamala

Party: KRS

Profession: Flower Decoration

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 25.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 25.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivaramashetty D

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 28

Total assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prajaakeeya Abhishek S

Party: UPP

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 26

Total assets: Rs 20494

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20494

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pradeep T V

Party: IND

Profession: Senior Accountant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 6.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 14.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kumara Swamy A C

Party: IND

Profession: Software Engineer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 20 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 6.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.4 lakh

Candidate name: H D Kumaraswamy

Party: JDS

Profession: Public Serviant and Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 5

Education: Graduate

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 189.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 76.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 96.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 92.8 crore

Self income: Rs 52.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.8 crore

Candidate name: Girish L

Party: SP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 27.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 27.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gangadhar S

Party: INC

Profession: Elelctrical Contractor and Entrepreneur

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Others

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 27.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 18.5 crore

Self income: Rs 8.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 14.8 lakh

Candidate name: G Chandrashekaraiah

Party: BSP

Profession: Photographer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 17.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: C P Sharath Chandra

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculturist Social Worker & Business Men

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 67

Total assets: Rs 94.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 24.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 69.5 crore

Self income: Rs 13.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.9 crore

Candidate name: C P Yogeshwara

Party: BJP

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 10

Education: Graduate

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 35.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 16.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 27.7 crore

Self income: Rs 41.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 52 lakh

Candidate name: C M Shabaz Khan

Party: YEPA

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 11500

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11500

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Andanaiah

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 43.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 40 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Krishna A

Party: IND

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education:

Age: 56

Total assets:

Liabilities:

Gender: Male

Moveable assets:

Immovable assets:

Self income:

Total income: .