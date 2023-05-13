Constituency No.169 Chickpet (Chikkapete) (ಚಿಕ್ಕಪೇಟೆ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Chickpet is part of Bangalore South (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Chikkapete) Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chickpet election result and you can click here for compact election results of Chickpet and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 169. Chickpet Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Chickpet Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.87% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.61%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,838 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,11,757 were male and 1,05,070 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chickpet in 2023 is 940 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,16,838 eligible electors, of which 1,15,316 were male, 1,08,358 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,87,711 eligible electors, of which 97,322 were male, 90,372 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,12,620 eligible electors, of which 1,09,373 were male, 1,03,247 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chickpet in 2018 was 4. In 2013, there were 21 service voters registered in the constituency and 27 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Uday B Garudachar of BJP won in this seat defeating R.V.Devraj of BJP by a margin of 7,934 which was 6.15% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.46% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, R V Devraj of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Uday.B.Garudachar of BJP by a margin of 13,059 votes which was 12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.09% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Hemachandra Sagar D of BJP won this seat beating R.V.Devaraj of INC by a margin of 7,281 votes which was 7.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.23% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 169. Chickpet Assembly segment of the 26. Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency. Tejasvi Surya of BJP won the Bangalore South Parliament seat defeating B.K.Hariprasad of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore South Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore SouthLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 27 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 15 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Chickpet:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Chickpet are: Yousuf Shariff (IND); Uday B Garudachar (BJP); Sunil Shankar G (IND); R V Devraj (INC); R Shekar (IND); Preetham Kumar (IND); P Amarnath (IND); M Srinivasa Murthy (IND); M V Vishnu (UPP); K H Naveen (KRS); Imran Pasha (JDS); C Nanjundappa (IND); Brijesh Kalappa (AAP); Asgar A Moheen S M (IND); Arun Prasad A (BSP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.09%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 57.67%, while it was 57.98% in 2013 and 47.06% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.420000000000002% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Chickpet went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Chickpet constituency:

Assembly constituency No.169. Chickpet comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Chickpet constituency, which are: Jayanagar, Padmanaba Nagar, Basavanagudi, Chamrajpet, Shivajinagar, Shanti Nagar, BTM Layout. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Chickpet:

The geographic coordinates of Chickpet is: 12°56’51.4"N 77°35’00.6"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Chickpet

List of candidates contesting from Chickpet Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Yousuf Shariff

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 8

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 1633.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 65.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 85.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1548 crore

Self income: Rs 46.2 crore

Total income: Rs 46.2 crore

Candidate name: Uday B Garudachar

Party: BJP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 241.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 48.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 161.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 80.5 crore

Self income: Rs 1.6 crore

Total income: Rs 2.2 crore

Candidate name: Sunil Shankar G

Party: IND

Profession: Provsion Store

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: R V Devraj

Party: INC

Profession: Business & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 97.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 22.5 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 81.3 crore

Self income: Rs 62.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 67.1 lakh

Candidate name: R Shekar

Party: IND

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 20.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 18 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Preetham Kumar

Party: IND

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 25000

Liabilities: Rs 25000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 25000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: P Amarnath

Party: IND

Profession: Nil

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 96.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1 crore

Self income: Rs 10.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.6 lakh

Candidate name: M Srinivasa Murthy

Party: IND

Profession: Event Organiser

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 9.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M V Vishnu

Party: UPP

Profession: Management Professional and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 26

Total assets: Rs 25 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 6 lakh

Total income: Rs 6 lakh

Candidate name: K H Naveen

Party: KRS

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 33 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 30 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Imran Pasha

Party: JDS

Profession: Business and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: Graduate

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 5.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 42 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5.5 crore

Self income: Rs 33160

Total income: Rs 52290

Candidate name: C Nanjundappa

Party: IND

Profession: Retail shop

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 70

Total assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Brijesh Kalappa

Party: AAP

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 11.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 7.9 crore

Self income: Rs 8.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.5 lakh

Candidate name: Asgar A Moheen S M

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 20 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 17 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Arun Prasad A

Party: BSP

Profession: Social & Environmental Activist/ Home Tutor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.