Constituency No.125 Chikmagalur (Chickamagalur, Chikkamagaluru) (ಚಿಕ್ಕಮಗಳೂರು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Chikmagalur (ಚಿಕ್ಕಮಗಳೂರು) district of Karnataka. Chikmagalur is part of Udupi Chikmagalur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Chickamagalur, Chikkamagaluru) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chikmagalur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Chikmagalur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 125. Chikmagalur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Chikmagalur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.48% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.27%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,08,432 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,04,470 were male and 1,03,939 female and 23 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chikmagalur in 2023 is 995 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,08,432 eligible electors, of which 1,07,971 were male, 1,08,235 female and 24 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,91,175 eligible electors, of which 96,600 were male, 94,575 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,75,464 eligible electors, of which 88,789 were male, 86,675 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chikmagalur in 2018 was 115. In 2013, there were 101 service voters registered in the constituency and 216 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, C T Ravi of BJP won in this seat defeating Shankar B L of INC by a margin of 26,314 which was 16.33% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 43.98% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, C T Ravi of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating K S Shanthe Gowda of INC by a margin of 10,988 votes which was 7.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.2% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, C T Ravi of BJP won this seat beating S.L.Bhojegowda of JDS by a margin of 15,084 votes which was 12.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.02% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 125. Chikmagalur Assembly segment of the 15. Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency. Shobha Karandlaje of BJP won the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliament seat defeating Pramod Madhwaraj of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Udupi ChikmagalurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 18 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 10 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Chikmagalur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Chikmagalur are: Yathish B J (UPP); Syed Zabi (IND); Sudha K B (BSP); Shiva Prakash (KRS); Shashidhara B G (IND); Noorulla Khan (IND); Muniyappa (IND); Mohsina (IND); M G Vijay Kumar (IND); M P Eregowda (AAP); H C Mullappa Shetty (Hulikere Pulikeshi) (IND); H D Thammaiah (INC); C K Jagadeesha (IND); C T Ravi (BJP); B M Thimma Shetty (JDS); Afzal Pasha (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.21%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 74.64%, while it was 72.79% in 2013 and 68.02% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.43000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Chikmagalur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Chikmagalur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.125. Chikmagalur comprises of the following areas of Chikmagalur district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Chikmagalur constituency, which are: Sringeri, Tarikere, Kadur, Arsikere, Belur, Mudigere. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Chikmagalur:

The geographic coordinates of Chikmagalur is: 13°24’19.8"N 75°49’57.4"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Chikmagalur

List of candidates contesting from Chikmagalur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Yathish B J

Party: UPP

Profession: Self Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 9.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Syed Zabi

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 26.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 14.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 12 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sudha K B

Party: BSP

Profession: LIC Agent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 55.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 18 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 21.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 34.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shiva Prakash

Party: KRS

Profession: Private Company Employee - Manager

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 12 lakh

Candidate name: Shashidhara B G

Party: IND

Profession: Proprietor-Auto Net Insurance Consultants

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 51 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 71.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 80 lakh

Self income: Rs 5.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.5 lakh

Candidate name: Noorulla Khan

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 11.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Muniyappa

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 51.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 40 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohsina

Party: IND

Profession: Textile Business / Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 24500

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 24500

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M G Vijay Kumar

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 46.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 12 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 35 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M P Eregowda

Party: AAP

Profession: Retired Teacher

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H C Mullappa Shetty (Hulikere Pulikeshi)

Party: IND

Profession: Artist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H D Thammaiah

Party: INC

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 6.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5.1 crore

Self income: Rs 17.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 23.5 lakh

Candidate name: C K Jagadeesha

Party: IND

Profession: Advocate Profession and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 54.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 21.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 42.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: C T Ravi

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 6.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.6 crore

Self income: Rs 5.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.6 lakh

Candidate name: B M Thimma Shetty

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 53.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 23.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 30 lakh

Self income: Rs 6.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.4 lakh

Candidate name: Afzal Pasha

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.