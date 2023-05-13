Constituency No.99 Chitradurga (ಚಿತ್ರದುರ್ಗ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Chitradurga (ಚಿತ್ರದುರ್ಗ) district of Karnataka. Chitradurga is part of Chitradurga (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chitradurga election result and you can click here for compact election results of Chitradurga and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 99. Chitradurga Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Chitradurga Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.84% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 12.74%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.71%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,46,346 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,23,095 were male and 1,23,211 female and 40 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chitradurga in 2023 is 1001 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,46,346 eligible electors, of which 1,25,340 were male, 1,25,620 female and 43 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,25,294 eligible electors, of which 1,13,330 were male, 1,11,950 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,07,006 eligible electors, of which 1,04,906 were male, 1,02,100 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chitradurga in 2018 was 36. In 2013, there were 67 service voters registered in the constituency and 46 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, G H Thippareddy of BJP won in this seat defeating K.C.Veerendra (Pappy) of JDS by a margin of 32,985 which was 17.42% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 43.78% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, G H Thippareddy of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Basavarajan (Basanna) of JDS by a margin of 26,718 votes which was 16.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.09% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Basavarajan of JDS won this seat beating G.H.Thippareddy of INC by a margin of 16,322 votes which was 11.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 40.49% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 99. Chitradurga Assembly segment of the 18. Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency. A Narayanaswamy of BJP won the Chitradurga Parliament seat defeating B N Chandrappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chitradurga Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the ChitradurgaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 17 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Chitradurga:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Chitradurga are: Suresh N (IND); Soubhagya Basavarajan (IND); R Gopinath (IND); Prakash N (BSP); P S Puttaswamy (Swamy) (IND); N Manjappa (SP); Mohan Kumar R (IND); M T Chandranna (KRS); M H Shashidhar (IND); M A Basavaraju (IND); K S Vijaya (SKPA); K C Veerendra Puppy (INC); Ganesh (IND); G Raghu Achar (JDS); G H Thippa Reddy (BJP); G Chitrashekarappa (IND); Dr H K S Swamy (IND); Bhutharaja V S (IND); Bale Kai Srinivasa H (SDPI); B E Jagadish (AAP); G S Nagraja (KSRKP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.85%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 75.52%, while it was 72.62% in 2013 and 66.78% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.33% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Chitradurga went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Chitradurga constituency:

Assembly constituency No.99. Chitradurga comprises of the following areas of Chitradurga district of Karnataka:

A total of 3 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Chitradurga constituency, which are: Holalkere, Challakere, Hiriyur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Chitradurga:

The geographic coordinates of Chitradurga is: 14°12’31.0"N 76°23’05.3"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Chitradurga

List of candidates contesting from Chitradurga Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Suresh NParty: INDProfession: TailoringNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 53Total assets: Rs 10 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 10 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Soubhagya BasavarajanParty: INDProfession: Self proprietor, Kaveri store, and social service chitradurgaNumber of criminal cases: 7Education: GraduateAge: 51Total assets: Rs 2 croreLiabilities: Rs 5.5 lakhGender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 53.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1.5 croreSelf income: Rs 6 lakhTotal income: Rs 6 lakh

Candidate name: R GopinathParty: INDProfession: Social serviceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 55Total assets: Rs 3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prakash NParty: BSPProfession: Agriculture and social serviceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 46Total assets: Rs 6.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 3 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: P S Puttaswamy (Swamy)Party: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 50Total assets: Rs 8.3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 10000Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 3 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N ManjappaParty: SPProfession: Own BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 60Total assets: Rs 20000Liabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 20000Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohan Kumar RParty: INDProfession: Self EmployedNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 32Total assets: Rs 1.1 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M T ChandrannaParty: KRSProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 46Total assets: Rs 35.6 lakhLiabilities: Rs 6 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 55000Immovable assets:Rs 35 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M H ShashidharParty: INDProfession: Business and Social serviceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: OthersAge: 40Total assets: Rs 22.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 7 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 22.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 5.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 5.2 lakh

Candidate name: M A BasavarajuParty: INDProfession: PhotographerNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 47Total assets: Rs 5.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K S VijayaParty: SKPAProfession: Agriculture and AdvocateNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 55Total assets: Rs 3.3 croreLiabilities: Rs 68.1 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 28.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 3.1 croreSelf income: Rs 4.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 7.8 lakh

Candidate name: K C Veerendra PuppyParty: INCProfession: Agriculturist and BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 2Education: GraduateAge: 47Total assets: Rs 134.9 croreLiabilities: Rs 19.2 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 90 croreImmovable assets:Rs 44.9 croreSelf income: Rs 33.7 croreTotal income: Rs 33.8 crore

Candidate name: GaneshParty: INDProfession: Social ServiceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: IlliterateAge: 60Total assets: Rs 22168Liabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 22168Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G Raghu AcharParty: JDSProfession: Business, Ex MLC (Chitradurga Local Body Constituency)Number of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 45Total assets: Rs 11.1 croreLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.6 croreImmovable assets:Rs 8.5 croreSelf income: Rs 4.9 lakhTotal income: Rs 9.8 lakh

Candidate name: G H Thippa ReddyParty: BJPProfession: Agriculture, BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 75Total assets: Rs 79.5 croreLiabilities: Rs 22.7 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 33 croreImmovable assets:Rs 46.5 croreSelf income: Rs 1.3 croreTotal income: Rs 2.9 crore

Candidate name: G ChitrashekarappaParty: INDProfession: Agriculture and Document writerNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 62Total assets: Rs 1.5 croreLiabilities: Rs 3 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 7.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1.4 croreSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr H K S SwamyParty: INDProfession: Public ActivistNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: DoctorateAge: 58Total assets: Rs 51.2 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 51.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bhutharaja V SParty: INDProfession: Education and BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 35Total assets: Rs 17.8 lakhLiabilities: Rs 3.4 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 14 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bale Kai Srinivasa HParty: SDPIProfession: Bajaragi Trading Company Owner (Broker Business)Number of criminal cases: 7Education: 8th PassAge: 42Total assets: Rs 35 lakhLiabilities: Rs 30000Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 29 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 6 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 2.9 lakh

Candidate name: B E JagadishParty: AAPProfession: Business and AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 12th PassAge: 58Total assets: Rs 43.7 croreLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5.2 croreImmovable assets:Rs 38.4 croreSelf income: Rs 57.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 74.8 lakh

