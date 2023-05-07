‘Cong Created Issue for Themselves’: BSY Says Bajrang Dal Row will Benefit BJP in Karnataka

Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said the Bajrang Dal issue has hurt the sentiments of the Hindus and it will benefit the BJP in the assembly elections on May 10. He also stressed that the BJP will not only win 125 to 130 seats out of the total 224, but will form the government on its own.

Yediyurappa said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah’s rallies in the state benefitted the party tremendously in swing seats in their favour.

Edited Excerpts

Q: How do you see the situation on the ground in Karnataka with the state going to the polls in a few more hours?

A: We will 100% win 125 to 1130 seats, and we are going to form the government on our own. The situation is improving day by day. Modiji’s and Amit Bhai’s roadshows have helped us a lot. There are no leaders in the Congress but in the BJP we have several leaders to lead the campaign. They have travelled across the state and constituencies. We will get an absolute majority 101%.

Q: Siddaramaiah said even if PM Modi comes to Karnataka, the Congress is still going to win this election. How do you respond to this?

A: I do not want to comment on Siddaramaiah because it has become very difficult for him to win his own seat in this election. He is in that situation now. Somanna will win, there is no doubt about that, and no surprise as well.

Q: Amongst the Lingayats, there is a feeling that they would like to consolidate in favour of the Congress this time as they are upset with the BJP. How do you see it?

A: Not at all. I have convinced the Lingayat community that the decision to resign from the post of chief minister and not contest the election is my own and. I have convinced the Lingayat community that these are my own decisions and nobody forced me to do so. The Lingayat community is 101% convinced and they are going to support us, there is no doubt about it.

Q: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said the BJP may talk of development but the campaign they led in this election has been on communal lines. How do you respond?

A: Why should I answer for Sonia Gandhi? When the Congress is losing miserably in Karnataka. In Uttar Pradesh, they managed to win only 5 to 6 seats for their party. If such is the situation, Sonia Gandhi being part of the Congress may speak many things, but I don’t see a point responding to it.

Q: How much of the Bajrang Dal issue is going to affect the prospects of the Congress?

A: Congress has created an issue for themselves. By raising the Bajrang Dal issue, the entire Hindu community has come together and criticised the Congress. Naturally, we will get more benefits because of the issue.

Q: PM Modi is going to Nanjangud, the temple of Lord Shiva, who consumed poison. This is in context of the Congress calling the PM a ‘poisonous snake’.

A: Whenever the PM gets to important places he will visit temples, so Nanjangud is a sacred place and he is visiting it.

Q: With the PM touring across Karnataka, you are also traveling along the length and breadth of the state, by how many seats do you see the upswing for the BJP?

A: I am telling you that 101% we will get an absolute majority and form the government.

