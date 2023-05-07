Cong Says ‘Blatant Lies’, BJP Will Sincerely Develop Karnataka: PM Modi in Shivamogga

In Karnataka’s last leg of election campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday left no stone unturned with his high-intensity appeal to the public that included a 10-km roadshow in Bengaluru and a rally in Shivamogga.

In one attack after another, the prime minister bashed Congress party calling promises made by it a “blatant lie," while saying that the saffron party is working hard to fulfil all its commitments for the people of Karnataka.

Addressing a rally in Shivamogga, Modi said that he wants to “assure the whole of Karnataka" that his party will develop it sincerely and work towards taking its “ancient culture and heritage to the new generation." Live Updates here

Modi also highlighted BJP’s work in women empowerment, development for farmers in comparison to Congress policies that were steering these groups in a backward direction.

Here’s what PM Modi said at his Shivamogga rally

“From this land of Shivamogga, I want to assure the whole of Karnataka, I want to give a real guarantee that the love you have given me, the blessings you have given me… I will develop Karnataka and return it to you with interest," he said.

Modi said that the Congress party can never develop the state, as their politics and development work are “only on paper."

“They are just peddling lies……BJP has worked for the farmers of the state. Now all the lies of Congress are fully exposed and BJP will form govt with full majority," he said.

In a scathing attack, he called Congress’s promise of 10 lakh jobs a blatant lie and that “the people have to be careful of the party."

“Congress has promised that they will give 10 lakh jobs in the next five years in the private sector. It means two lakh jobs every year. It’s a blatant lie," he said.

“BJP government has ruled in Karnataka for 3.5 years, and more than 13 lakh formal jobs have been created every year. It means that the Congress will put Karnataka in reverse gear," Modi said.

Modi said that Girls’ education and women’s empowerment were pushed back during the Congress rule.

“Congress did not make separate toilets for girls in schools, and girls used to drop out because of this, but BJP campaigned to remove the injustice done to girls and today more and more girls are going to school," he said.

On BJP’s work for women, he said that the party is “making such a modern system in which our daughters do not face any problem in getting higher education."

“This system is motivating daughters to move forward in the field of science and technology," he added.

BJP-led pro-farmer government made changes in the Minimum Import Price of Supari to benefit the farmers of the Supari.

During the Congress governments, our agriculture exports were very limited, but today India is among the top ten agriculture exporting countries in the world.

