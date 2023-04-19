Cong vs BJP Over Jaishankar's 'Appalled' Remark To Siddaramaiah's 'Rescue' Kannadigas in Sudan Comment

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Polls, a political war broke out over the rescue of the tribal Kannadigas stranded in Sudan, where rival factions of the ruling military regime have been battling for control of the African nation. As many as 31 people belonging to Hakki-Pikki tribal community from Karnataka are stuck in Sudan, where clashes between army personnel and paramilitary forces resulted in the death of over 180 people.

Karnataka Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday appealed to the Union government to rescue the stranded Tribals, to which, Indian external affairs minister S. Jaishankar urged him to not politicise the situation, which he said was “very complicated".

Following this, a political slugfest broke out, with leaders of both Congress and BJP coming out in support of their party colleagues. While BJP is accusing Siddaramaiah of politicising an international issue, the Congress termed EAM Jaishankar’s reply to former CM’s ‘genuine appeal’ as ‘appalling’.

Advertisement

Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit out at Jaishankar saying the Union minister gave a “most appalling response" to Siddaramaiah.

Commenting on Jaishankar’s tweet slamming Siddaramaiah, Ramesh commented said, “This level of nastiness from a man I have known so very well…who has developed new loyalties and who wants to show that in whatever he says and does."

BJP

Meanwhile, Bengaluru south MP Tejasvi Surya and Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai have slammed Siddaramaiah for politicising the issue without “understanding the gravity of ye situation".

Advertisement

Surya said that the BJP doesn’t need the senior Congress leader’s lessons on rescuing people from other countries.

“Sir, we don’t need lessons on rescuing stranded Indians from the Congress. Modi Govt has rescued lakhs of stranded Indians during Vande Bharat Mission, students during Ukraine war, nurses from Yemen and more. All Kannadigas will return safe," Tejasvi Surya wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Annamalai on the other hand accused Siddaramaiah of politicising the ‘ongoing international conflict’ for ‘electoral success’ in the upcoming election in Karnataka.

“It is rather unfortunate that the former CM of Karnataka, Thiru

@siddaramaiah avaru, addresses an issue of such nature without understanding the gravity of the situation, While the former CM’s boss politicised the Pulwama attack, it is no surprise that the former CM has taken a cue from him to politicise an ongoing international conflict assuming it would give him electoral success in the upcoming election in Karnataka," the Tamil Nadu BJP Chief tweeted.

Advertisement

War of Words Between Jaishankar and Siddaramaiah

Jaishankar on Tuesday came down hard on Congress leader Siddaramaiah after he claimed that 31 people from Karnataka are stranded in violence-hit Sudan.

Advertisement

“Simply appalled at your tweet! There are lives at stake; don’t do politics. Since the fighting started on April 14th, the Embassy of India in Khartoum has been continuously in touch with most Indian Nationals and PIOs in Sudan," Jaishankar tweeted.

“Their details and locations cannot be made public for security reasons. Their movement is constrained by fierce fighting that is ongoing," he added.

Jaishankar said plans regarding them have to take into account a “very complicated" security scenario and that the Indian embassy in Sudan is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs over the situation in that country.

“It is grossly irresponsible of you to politicize their situation. No electoral goal justifies endangering Indians abroad," he said.

Jaishankar’s reaction came after Siddaramaiah posted a series of tweets saying “it is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war."

The former Karnataka chief minister urged the prime minister’s office, the union home minister’s office and the ministry of external affairs to “immediately intervene" and ensure the safe return of the Indians.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are due next month.

On Monday, the Indian embassy in Sudan issued a fresh advisory urging Indians not to venture out of their residences and stay calm.

Violence in Sudan

The embassy, on Sunday, said an Indian national died in Khartoum after sustaining bullet injuries.

The ministry of external affairs has already set up a 24×7 control room to provide information and assistance in view of the current situation in Sudan.

Sudan’s military captured power in a coup in October 2021 and it has been running the country through a sovereign council since then.

There has been a dispute between the Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over a proposed timeline for handing over power to a civilian government

Read all the Latest Politics News here