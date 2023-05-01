Congress And BJP Supporters Exchange Blows In Bengaluru's Bommanahalli

With just over a week to go for the 226-member assembly in Karnataka for elections and the campaigning has been going on a huge scale. Now, it is reported that a brawl broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers at Bommanahalli in Bengaluru. Congress supporters of party candidate Umapathy Srinivas Gowda, who is contesting in the constituency, have complained to the Election Commission of India against BJP Candidate Satish Reddy, that sarees have been stored at the Department of State Services (DSS) office and that they were to be distributed to the voters.

When the raid was carried out, the boxes filled with Satish Reddy’s photo-op sarees were found. During the raid, both party supporters were also present and a heated argument began. It further led to hand-to-hand combat in which four Congress workers sustained minor injuries. They were later admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The local police have begun investigating the matter and a case has been also registered based on the complaint by the election officials.

This is not the time in this election season when the two political parties got into such a fight. In March, a fierce clash broke out between the opposition party and the ruling party at BGS ground in Bengaluru. Both the members of the party attacked each other with stones and sticks resulting in injuries on both the end. The police had to intervene with Lathi-charge to disperse the mob attacking each other.

The incident happened after Congress workers erected banners for a Women’s convention at a ground in the locality under the Govindaraj Nagar constituency in Bengaluru. The Congress then claimed that their workers were first attacked by the BJP workers who were against the event which was going to happen in the constituency.

