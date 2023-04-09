Home » Elections » Congress Appoints BN Chandrappa as Working President of Karnataka Unit

Congress Appoints BN Chandrappa as Working President of Karnataka Unit

The appointment of Chandrappa comes after Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayana passed away last month

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 09, 2023, 10:43 IST

New Delhi, India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Chandrappa working president in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (Image/ Twitter)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Chandrappa working president in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (Image/ Twitter)

Days ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress on Sunday appointed B N Chandrappa as working president of its state unit.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Chandrappa working president in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, a party statement said.

The Karnataka unit is headed by D K Shivakumar.

The appointment of Chandrappa comes after Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayana passed away last month.

RELATED NEWS

The Congress has so far declared 142 candidates for the polls.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Karnataka, the only southern state where the saffron party is in power The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: April 09, 2023, 10:43 IST
last updated: April 09, 2023, 10:43 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vaani Kapoor Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Release Of Pushpa 2 Poster, Citadel Screening, Premiere Of Jubilee Among The Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week