Congress' Mithun M Rai To Fight From Moodabidri, All You Need to Know About Him

As the stage is set in Karnataka for the upcoming Assembly elections, Congress leader Mithun M Rai who has been in the headlines after his controversial statements filed his nomination papers for the Moodabidri constituency on Monday. The leader also held a grand road show after filing the nomination. Thousands of supporters and party workers were present along with Congress District President Harish Kumar, four-time MLA K Abhayachandra Jain and other prominent political figures.

Mithun M Rai is the son of renowned orthopedist Dr Mahabala Rai. The 34-year-old leader completed his graduation and MBA from Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College of Business Management in 2008.

In 2018, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Umanatha A Kotian won the Moodabidri constituency with a huge margin by defeating Congress leader K Abhayachandra Jain with a margin of 29,799 votes. BJP has again fielded Kotian as their representative from the constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rai was defeated by BJP leader Nalin Kumar Kateel for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha (MP) Seat.

Mithun has also declared his assets in an affidavit. He stated that he owns heirloom assets including immovable assets of Rs 1.44 crore and personal property worth Rs 77.81 lakh. He added that he has a loan of Rs 1.16 crore and his wife, Sharanya D Shetty’s net worth is around Rs 63 lakh.

As polling day is nearing, there are moments which have been fuelled with controversial and explosive statements from political leaders. One of these statements that made a lot of buzz last month was that of Mithun Rai. He stated that land in Udupi owned by Shri Krishna Math was given to them by a Muslim king. This sparked strong criticism from BJP.

The elections in the state are scheduled to be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

