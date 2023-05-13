Live election result status of key candidate C T Ravi of BJP contesting from Chickamagalur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if C T Ravi has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Click here to follow live results of C T Ravi and all other key candidates in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

A Swayamsevak since 1987, BJP general secretary CT Ravi is considered to be a staunch Hindu face of the BJP in southern India and has worked towards building the Bajrang Dal in Karnataka, an outfit the Congress has promised to ban if it comes to power in the state. Ravi is contesting from Chikamagaluru against his close former aide HD Thammaiah, who hopped over to the Congress after having been closely associated with Ravi for over two decades. Ravi is a four-time legislator from the seat and is said to be a CM-aspirant if the BJP comes to power again.

C T Ravi is a BJP candidate from Chickamagalur constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Agriculture. C T Ravi’s educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 55 years old.

Advertisement

His total declared assets are Rs 6.4 crore which includes Rs 3.8 crore in moveable assets and Rs 2.6 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 12.6 lakh of which Rs 5.5 lakh is self income. C T Ravi’s has total liabilities of Rs 3.3 crore.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Chickamagalur are: M P Eregowda (AAP), H D Thammaiah (INC), B M Thimma Shetty (JDS), C T Ravi (BJP), Sudha K B (BSP), Yathish B J (UPP), Shiva Prakash (KRS), Afzal Pasha (IND), C K Jagadeesha (IND), Noorulla Khan (IND), Muniyappa (IND), H C Mullappa Shetty (Hulikere Pulikeshi) (IND), Mohsina (IND), M G Vijay Kumar (IND), Shashidhara B G (IND), Syed Zabi (IND)

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of C T Ravi (BJP) in 2023 Chickamagalur elections.