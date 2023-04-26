CT Ravi Has All The Qualities Of a Chief Minister, Says K Eshwarappa

Former Karnataka Minister and BJP leader K Eshwarappa has expressed his wish for national secretary CT Ravi to be the next chief minister of the state. Eshwapappa expressed his desire for Ravi to win with a substantial margin and be appointed Chief Minister while speaking to party workers at a meeting in Nidughatta, close to Chikkamagaluru. This comes a day after CT Ravi revealed his desire to be the CM.

However, in a later interview with ANI, Eshwarappa said that he was not endorsing CT Ravi as the next CM of Karnataka as he did not have the authority to do so. He said he was merely praising the good work done by CT Ravi in Chikkamagaluru. However, he told ANI that he thinks that CT Ravi has all the qualities of being a chief minister.

Eshwarappa stated earlier on Monday that the BJP does not desire any votes from the Muslim population in Shivamogga during the approaching elections in Karnataka.

Eshwarappa declared, speaking to a Veerashaiva-Lingayat gathering in Shivamogga, “We do not want even a single Muslim vote here. However, I am sure that nationalist Muslims will support the BJP."

Meanwhile, C.T. Ravi has urged former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to clarify whether the JD(S) has joined hands with the Congress in the Assembly polls. He raised the question since Kumaraswamy’s close aide and JD(S) leader SL Bhojegowda is campaigning for the Congress candidate in Chikkamagaluru. He demanded to know whether the JD(S) had taken any action against him.

“If there was an understanding between the two parties, the BJP would not be hesitant to confront them. Despite an accord between the two parties during the last parliamentary elections, the BJP gained the seats. We will triumph once again by a wide margin, “he said.

