Constituency No.161 CV Raman Nagar (ಸಿವಿ ರಾಮನ್ ನಗರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. CV Raman Nagar is part of Bangalore central (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban. CV Raman Nagar Assembly constituency> in Karnataka.>>;Demographic profile:>>>CV Raman Nagar Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.55% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.22%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.>>In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,60,559 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,37,650 were male and 1,22,811 female and 98 registered voters were of the third gender./>/>The electorate gender ratio in CV Raman Nagar in 2023 is 892 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.>>In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,60,559 eligible electors, of which 1,41,891 were male, 1,27,015 female and 104 electors of the third gender.>>In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,180 eligible electors, of which 1,02,562 were male, 94,562 female and 56 voters of the third gender.>>In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,19,661 eligible electors, of which 1,13,742 were male, 1,05,919 female and 0 electors of the third gender.>>The number of service voters in CV Raman Nagar in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 196 service voters registered in the constituency and 212 in 2008.>>;Past winners / MLAs:>>>In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, S Raghu of BJP won in this seat defeating R. Sampath Raj of INC by a margin of 12,227 which was 9.26% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.61% in 2018 in this seat.>>In 2013, S Raghu of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating P. Ramesh of INC by a margin of 8,419 votes which was 7.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.26% in the seat.>>In the 2008 elections, S Raghu of BJP won this seat beating K.C Vijayakumar of INC by a margin of 16,655 votes which was 18.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.03% in the seat.>>In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 161. CV Raman Nagar Assembly segment of the 25. Bangalore central Lok Sabha constituency. P. C. Mohan of BJP won the Bangalore central Parliament seat defeating Rizwan Arshad of INC. >>In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore central Parliament seat.>>In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore centralLok Sabha seat.>>;Number of contestants:>>;A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 6 in 2009.>>;Contesting candidates in CV Raman Nagar:>>>The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from CV Raman Nagar are: S Raghu (BJP); S Chandra Shekar (IND); Rakesh Kumar (IND); P Ramesh (IND); Mohan Dasari (AAP); M Rajendra (RPI); Dr Manjunatha S (KRS); Chaitra G (UPP); Anji V (BSP); Anand Kumar S (INC)..>>;Voter turnout:>>>According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 47.43%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 49.08%, while it was 53.85% in 2013 and 40.67% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.65% compared to the 2018 turnout.>>;Poll dates:>>>CV Raman Nagar went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.>>;Extent of CV Raman Nagar constituency:>>>Assembly constituency No.161. CV Raman Nagar comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka: >>A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border CV Raman Nagar constituency, which are: Sarvagnanagar, KR Pura, Mahadevapura, Shanti Nagar, Shivajinagar, Pulakeshinagar. Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from CV Raman Nagar

List of candidates contesting from CV Raman Nagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: S Raghu
Party: BJP
Profession: Business, Social Work - MLA
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 53
Total assets: Rs 42.1 crore
Liabilities: Rs 2.8 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 3.8 crore
Immovable assets: Rs 38.3 crore
Self income: Rs 1.3 crore
Total income: Rs 1.3 crore

Candidate name: S Chandra Shekar
Party: IND
Profession: Nil
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 43
Total assets: Rs 27.4 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 26 lakh
Self income: Rs 7.5 lakh
Total income: Rs 7.5 lakh

Candidate name: Rakesh Kumar
Party: IND
Profession: Self Employee
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 55
Total assets: Rs 1 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: P Ramesh
Party: IND
Profession: Business & Social Service
Number of criminal cases: 1
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 58
Total assets: Rs 70.9 crore
Liabilities: Rs 10.2 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 7.1 crore
Immovable assets: Rs 63.9 crore
Self income: Rs 3 lakh
Total income: Rs 9.4 lakh

Candidate name: Mohan Dasari
Party: AAP
Profession: Associate Technical Manager in Synchronoss Technologies Ltd, Bengaluru
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 39
Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore
Liabilities: Rs 1.1 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 24.1 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 crore
Self income: Rs 37.5 lakh
Total income: Rs 59.2 lakh

Candidate name: M Rajendra
Party: RPI
Profession: Farmer & Advocate
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 51
Total assets: Rs 2.6 crore
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 38.2 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 2.3 crore
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr Manjunatha S
Party: KRS
Profession: Doctor Profession
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 42
Total assets: Rs 33.7 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 33.7 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chaitra G
Party: UPP
Profession: NA (Homemaker)
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 28
Total assets: Rs 7.4 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Female
Moveable assets: Rs 7.4 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 5.9 lakh

Candidate name: Anji V
Party: BSP
Profession: Self Employed Social & Environmental Activist
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 47
Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anand Kumar S
Party: INC
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Age: 42
Total assets: Rs 30.1 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 30.1 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Self income: Rs 5 lakh
Total income: Rs 5 lakh.