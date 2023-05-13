Constituency No.155 Dasarahalli (ದಾಸರಹಳ್ಳಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Dasarahalli is part of Bangalore North (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dasarahalli election result and you can click here for compact election results of Dasarahalli and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 155. Dasarahalli Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Dasarahalli Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.71% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.65%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 4,37,130 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 2,36,895 were male and 2,00,149 female and 86 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dasarahalli in 2023 is 845 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,37,130 eligible electors, of which 2,43,144 were male, 2,06,718 female and 88 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,44,633 eligible electors, of which 1,87,636 were male, 1,56,970 female and 27 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,90,998 eligible electors, of which 1,59,183 were male, 1,31,815 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dasarahalli in 2018 was 53. In 2013, there were 62 service voters registered in the constituency and 62 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, R Manjunatha of JDS won in this seat defeating S Muniraju of INC by a margin of 10,675 which was 4.94% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 43.48% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, S Muniraju of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating B L Shankar of INC by a margin of 10,828 votes which was 5.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 30.1% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, S Muniraju of BJP won this seat beating K.C.Ashoka of INC by a margin of 22,155 votes which was 17.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.3% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 155. Dasarahalli Assembly segment of the 24. Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency. D.V. Sadananda Gowda of BJP won the Bangalore North Parliament seat defeating Krishna Byregowda of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore North Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore NorthLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 21 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 6 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Dasarahalli:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Dasarahalli are: Sumanth P N (IND); Shreekumar T (KRS); Savitha T P (IND); S Muniraju (BJP); R Manjunatha (JDS); R Manjunatha (IND); Poojari Chikkanna (BSP); N Manjunatha (IND); Manjunath R (IND); M Sneha (IMP); Kirthan Kumar Manjappa (AAP); Kalpana A V (IND); G Dhananjaya (INC); Eshwaraiah K S (LS); Ashwath Kumar (UPP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 50.16%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 48.08%, while it was 55.54% in 2013 and 43.8% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.08% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dasarahalli went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Dasarahalli constituency:

Assembly constituency No.155. Dasarahalli comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Dasarahalli constituency, which are: Yeshvanthapura, Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura, Rajarajeshwarinagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Dasarahalli:

The geographic coordinates of Dasarahalli is: 13°03’28.8"N 77°30’31.7"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dasarahalli

List of candidates contesting from Dasarahalli Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sumanth P NParty: INDProfession: Assistant ProfessorNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 32Total assets: Rs 9.7 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 9.7 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 3.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 3.3 lakh

Candidate name: Shreekumar TParty: KRSProfession: Self work & Social serviceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: OthersAge: 40Total assets: Rs 25.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 40000Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 11 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 14.4 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Savitha T PParty: INDProfession: House WifeNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 49Total assets: Rs 89.1 lakhLiabilities: Rs 44.1 lakhGender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 4.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 85 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S MunirajuParty: BJPProfession: Income from Business and Agriculture & Pension as former MLANumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 64Total assets: Rs 28.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 8.1 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 10.7 croreImmovable assets:Rs 17.6 croreSelf income: Rs 26.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 43.6 lakh

Candidate name: R ManjunathaParty: JDSProfession: Own BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 63Total assets: Rs 34.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 4.4 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 4.2 croreImmovable assets:Rs 30.2 croreSelf income: Rs 35.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 40.3 lakh

Candidate name: R ManjunathaParty: INDProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: IlliterateAge: 42Total assets: Rs 52.1 lakhLiabilities: Rs 37.1 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 18 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 34.1 lakhSelf income: Rs 5 lakhTotal income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Poojari ChikkannaParty: BSPProfession: Self EmployeeNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 52Total assets: Rs 94.2 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 10.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 84 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N ManjunathaParty: INDProfession: Own businessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 45Total assets: Rs 2.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 1.6 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 11.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 2.3 croreSelf income: Rs 9.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 14.5 lakh

Candidate name: Manjunath RParty: INDProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 44Total assets: Rs 6.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 6.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M SnehaParty: IMPProfession: Social ServiceNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 10th PassAge: 40Total assets: Rs 2 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kirthan Kumar ManjappaParty: AAPProfession: Chief executive officers,Soundarya group educational institutions ,BangaloreNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 32Total assets: Rs 2.6 croreLiabilities: Rs 60.7 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 77 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1.9 croreSelf income: Rs 23.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 27.2 lakh

Candidate name: Kalpana A VParty: INDProfession: House WifeNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 5th PassAge: 39Total assets: Rs 29 lakhLiabilities: Rs 16.9 lakhGender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 29 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G DhananjayaParty: INCProfession: Vice President, Shanthidhama Educational InstituutionsNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: Post GraduateAge: 44Total assets: Rs 154.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 26.5 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 4.8 croreImmovable assets:Rs 149.6 croreSelf income: Rs 51.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 78.4 lakh

Candidate name: Eshwaraiah K SParty: LSProfession: Own businessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 8th PassAge: 44Total assets: Rs 96227Liabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 96227Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 4.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Ashwath KumarParty: UPPProfession: Private company employeeNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 38Total assets: Rs 81.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 26 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 41.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 40 lakhSelf income: Rs 7.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 12.3 lakh.