Constituency No.179 Devanahalli (Devandahalli, Dyaavandalli, Devanadoddi, Devanapura) (ದೇವನಹಳ್ಳಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Rural (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಗ್ರಾಮಾಂತರ) district of Karnataka. Devanahalli is part of Chikkballapur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Devandahalli, Dyaavandalli, Devanadoddi, Devanapura) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Devanahalli election result and you can click here for compact election results of Devanahalli and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 179. Devanahalli Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Advertisement

Devanahalli Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.26% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 9.11%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.93%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,263 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,00,821 were male and 99,424 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Devanahalli in 2023 is 986 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,00,263 eligible electors, of which 1,01,679 were male, 1,00,557 female and 18 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,85,388 eligible electors, of which 94,292 were male, 91,084 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,67,385 eligible electors, of which 85,286 were male, 82,099 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Devanahalli in 2018 was 18. In 2013, there were 23 service voters registered in the constituency and 23 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Narayanaswamy L N of JDS won in this seat defeating Venkataswamy of INC by a margin of 17,010 which was 9.94% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 50.81% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Pilla Munishamappa of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating Venkataswamy of INC by a margin of 1,942 votes which was 1.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 45.8% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2008 elections, Venkataswamy of INC won this seat beating G.Chandranna of JDS by a margin of 6,622 votes which was 5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.19% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 179. Devanahalli Assembly segment of the 27. Chikkballapur Lok Sabha constituency. B.N.Bache Gowda of BJP won the Chikkballapur Parliament seat defeating M.Veerappa Moily of INC.

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chikkballapur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the ChikkballapurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Advertisement

Contesting candidates in Devanahalli:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Devanahalli are: Welfare Manjunatha (IND); V Poojapa (IND); Pilla Munishamappa (BJP); Nisarga Venkatesh (IND); Nisarga Narayanaswamy L N (JDS); Nikhil M Lawyer (KRS); Narayanaswamy M (IND); K H Muniyappa (INC); Devaraj (IND); B Ramachandra Press (IND); B K Shivappa (AAP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 80%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 84.68%, while it was 82.84% in 2013 and 79.12% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.68000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Devanahalli went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Devanahalli constituency:

Assembly constituency No.179. Devanahalli comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Rural district of Karnataka:

A total of 8 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Devanahalli constituency, which are: Byatarayanapura, Yelahanka, Doddaballapur, Gauribidanur, Chikkaballapur, Sidlaghatta, Hosakote, Mahadevapura. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Devanahalli:

The geographic coordinates of Devanahalli is: 13°17’38.4"N 77°39’42.5"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Devanahalli

List of candidates contesting from Devanahalli Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Welfare ManjunathaParty: INDProfession: Agricultural and BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 8th PassAge: 41Total assets: Rs 23.7 croreLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 10.7 croreImmovable assets:Rs 13 croreSelf income: Rs 31.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 55.7 lakh

Candidate name: V PoojapaParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 55Total assets: Rs 51000Liabilities: Rs 75 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 51000Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pilla MunishamappaParty: BJPProfession: Business Life or Work and AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 58Total assets: Rs 48.8 croreLiabilities: Rs 19.7 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 93.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 47.9 croreSelf income: Rs 12.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 17.8 lakh

Candidate name: Nisarga VenkateshParty: INDProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 26Total assets: Rs 1.8 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nisarga Narayanaswamy L NParty: JDSProfession: Social Service / Developers / AgriculturistNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 8th PassAge: 54Total assets: Rs 146.6 croreLiabilities: Rs 38.1 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 49.4 croreImmovable assets:Rs 97.1 croreSelf income: Rs 2.1 croreTotal income: Rs 2.3 crore

Candidate name: Nikhil M LawyerParty: KRSProfession: Social Service and AdvocateNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 29Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Narayanaswamy MParty: INDProfession: AdvocateNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 38Total assets: Rs 1.1 croreLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 12.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1 croreSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K H MuniyappaParty: INCProfession: Advocate, Politician and AgriculturalistNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 75Total assets: Rs 59.6 croreLiabilities: Rs 27.7 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 23.3 croreImmovable assets:Rs 36.4 croreSelf income: Rs 42.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 92.7 lakh

Candidate name: DevarajParty: INDProfession: Own BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 39Total assets: Rs 3.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B Ramachandra PressParty: INDProfession: News ReporterNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 45Total assets: Rs 2.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B K ShivappaParty: AAPProfession: Agriculture and Social ServiceNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: GraduateAge: 44Total assets: Rs 6.5 croreLiabilities: Rs 15.3 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.3 croreImmovable assets:Rs 5.2 croreSelf income: Rs 5 lakhTotal income: Rs 5 lakh.