‘Distributed Stoves Without Gas Connections’: HD Kumaraswamy Fires Salvo At BJP’s Sudhakar

For the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections, BJP has fielded Minister of Medical Education and Health K Sudhakar from the Chikkalballapur constituency. In the last polls, he defeated M Anjappa of the Congress by a margin of over 34,000 votes. Sudhakar filed his nomination papers this week.

Now, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has made some explosive statements about Sudhakar. Kumaraswamy, who spoke during the submission of nomination papers of JDS candidate KP Bachegowda in Chikkaballapur, slammed Sudhakar over his distribution of stoves. “Sudhakar distributed 8 to 10 thousand stoves. Who will connect the gas to it? Where do people get cylinders from," he said. The JD(S) leader questioned whether the stoves should be kept in a showcase as there is no gas connection.

Reacting to the fact that BJP MLA Preetham Gowda is contesting in Holenarasipur constituency instead of Hassan, Kumaraswamy said, “Anyone can stand from anywhere. Why should I stop someone? It is a democracy and anyone can contest from anywhere"

Congress leader Siddaramaiah had also lashed out at Sudhakar and called him the most corrupt minister. Siddaramaiah had also said that he regretted giving him the party ticket from Chikkaballapur in the 2013 assembly polls. Sudhakar was with the CAongress before and was one of the 15 MLAs who resigned in July 2019, bringing down the HD Kumaraswamy government.

The nomination period for the Karnataka assembly elections has ended. A total of 3,633 candidates have filed nomination papers for 224 constituencies, 706 from BJP, 651 from Congress and 455 from JD(S). Voting will be held on May 10 and the result will be out on May 13. JD(S) has already completed one phase of campaigning in the state through Pancharatna Yatra and now it is entering the election campaign. JDS has fielded its candidates in more than 200 constituencies.

