Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar is a seven-time MLA and is popular as the trouble-shooter for the Congress. The Vokkaliga leader, who has enjoyed various portfolios as a minister, has waited long enough to bid seriously for the chief minister’s post if the Congress wins, but former chief minister Siddaramaiah will be no easy rival. The Kanakapuara Assembly constituency is an interesting watch as the BJP has fielded fellow Vokkaliga leader R Ashok against him in the Vokkaliga belt.

D K Shivakumar is a INC candidate from Kanakapura constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Agriculturist, Businessmen, Educationist and Social Worker. D K Shivakumar’s educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 60 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 1413.8 crore which includes Rs 273.4 crore in moveable assets and Rs 1140.4 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 14.4 crore of which Rs 14.2 crore is self income. D K Shivakumar’s has total liabilities of Rs 265.1 crore.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 19 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Kanakapura are: R Ashoka (BJP), Krishna N M (BSP), B Nagaraju (JDS), E Puttaraju (AAP), D K Shivakumar (INC), Kempegowda (NBS), Krs Prashanth Hosadurga (KRS), Manmohan Raj K N (UPP), Shridhara K R (RPOI (A)), Nagaraju S J (IND), Mallikarjunaiah (IND), Shivarenuka (IND), Nallahalli Srinivas (IND), Shadakshari A N (IND), Sunil Kumar (IND)

