DK Shivakumar To Field His Brother DK Suresh From Padmanabha Nagar Seat?

Karnataka Elections 2023 are becoming more and more dramatic with each passing day. As the list of candidates was announced, R Ashok was going to go up against DK Shivakumar in Kanakapura and Padmanabha Nagar but now reports suggest that Shivakumar may field his brother DK Suresh from the Padmanabha Nagar constituency. Raghunath Naidu was hoping to get the B-form from the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office in Bangalore but Shivakumar instructed him to wait for a few days. After this, reports have come in suggesting that he has discussed the possibility of fielding Suresh from the Padmanabha Nagar constituency. Furthermore, Naidu stated about the turn of events that he would give up his seat voluntarily if Suresh decided to contest.

Advertisement

Naidu said, “If Suresh decides to contest, he will easily take the win by at least 70 thousand votes. I told Shivakumar also. I have also given input on how to win. Both Shivakumar and Suresh are party assets, and I will give up my constituency for Suresh. R Ashok will lose on both fronts." He also said that Shivakumar will win from Kanakapura by 1.5 lakh votes.

Naidu further said that he has a stronghold in Padmanabha Nagar and he will be getting the form tomorrow. The party plans to submit nomination papers on April 19 and he said that he will think about the B-form if Suresh doesn’t step up and mostly submit nominations as he is confident of his win.

The Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 preparations are in full swing. The Election Commission is already following the Code of Conduct with full strictness and ensuring that there are no discrepancies in any of the candidate’s details. Moreover, all vehicular movement and transactions are being monitored to curb defections through bribes.

Large events such as marriages have been cancelled on May 10 and 13 and people have been asked to reschedule due to the voting and counting happening on the respective days. The polling venues will have ample security to ensure that the voting process happens smoothly without any interruptions from political goons or personal riffraff.

Read all the Latest News here