'DKS Accepted Proposal Because...': DK Suresh on Brother Agreeing for Karnataka Dy CM Post

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar’s brother, DK Suresh on Thursday said he was not completely happy over the party’s decision to go ahead with Siddaramaiah for the chief ministerial post. Suresh, however, said DKS accepted the decision in the best interest of the state.

“I am not fully happy but we wanted to fulfil our commitment to the people of Karnataka. That is why DK Shivakumar accepted (the party’s decision)," the Congress MP said.

Ending the deadlock in the formation of the Karnataka government, the Congress party decided to go ahead with Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar as his Deputy. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 12.30 pm on May 20, said top Congress sources. Follow LIVE

DK Suresh further wished for the CM post for DKS in future and said there’s a long way to go. “In future, we will see, there is a long way to go. I wished it (CM post for DK Shivakumar) but it didn’t happen, we will wait and see," he said.

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar also confirmed that he agreed to take the deputy chief minister post “in the larger interest of the party".

“We have a commitment for Karnataka. Parliament elections are there. So in larger interest for the party I have agreed for the formula," India Today quoted Shivakumar as saying. “More responsibility is on me now to serve Karnataka. We have to deliver," he added.

According to sources, the swearing-in ceremony will take place on May 20 in the state capital. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will invite opposition leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. The Gandhis, Congress CMs and senior Congress leaders will attend the event in Bengaluru.