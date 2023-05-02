Don’t Compare Bajrang Dal to PFI, You Were Against Banning SIMI: VHP Reminds Sonia Gandhi

The Congress’s promise to ban outfits such as Bajrang Dal in its manifesto for the Karnataka elections released on Tuesday has irked the youth wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Reacting to it, Surendra Jain, international General Secretary of VHP, said, “It is unfortunate that the Congress, in its manifesto for the Karnataka elections, has compared nationalist Bajrang Dal to banned anti-national terrorist group Popular Front of India (PFI). Every worker of the Bajrang Dal is working for the country and society, whereas activities of the PFI are known across the world. Wherever the PFI stood in the form of ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ gangs, which were supported by Congress governments in the states, Bajrang Dal workers confronted them democratically. The Congress is against the Bajrang Dal because of the party’s alliance with the PFI."

He further added: “You can’t cheat the citizens of the country, Sonia Gandhi. The citizens and every member of the Bajrang Dal will fight the Congress’s attempt to malign us. We don’t indulge in politics…But the way in which you protested against the attempt to ban (terrorist group) Students’ Islamic Movement of India in Parliament and your members came on the streets against it, while talking about banning us, shows your agenda. We accept this challenge."

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in its manifesto, the Congress promised to repeal all ‘unjust, anti-people laws’ passed by the BJP government within one year, if elected to power.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjuna Kharge, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar, Assembly Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Legislative Council opposition leader BK Hariprasad and manifesto committee chairman G. Parameshwar, among others were part of the manifesto launch at Shangharila Hotel in Bangalore.

“Our mission is to build brand Karnataka and to put the state at number one position in the country. ‘Sarvajanangada shantiya tota (paradise of peace to all)’ — this is the commitment of the Congress party and this is the objective and aspiration of this manifesto," the manifesto underlines.

