EC Team Meets Telangana Officials to Review Preparations for Assembly Polls

The EC team comprising senior officials of the poll panel also held a meeting with officials of enforcement agencies, including CBDT, Enforcement Directorate, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), CISF and State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC)

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 23:06 IST

A team of the Election Commission held meetings with Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and senior police officials in Hyderabad on Thursday to review preparations for the Assembly polls later this year. (Representational Image/Getty)
A team of the Election Commission on Thursday held meetings with Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and senior police officials in Hyderabad to review preparations for the Legislative Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year.

The EC team comprising senior officials of the poll panel also held a meeting with officials of enforcement agencies, including CBDT, Enforcement Directorate, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), CISF and State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), official sources said.

