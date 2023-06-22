EC Team Meets Telangana Officials to Review Preparations for Assembly Polls

A team of the Election Commission on Thursday held meetings with Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and senior police officials in Hyderabad to review preparations for the Legislative Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year.
The EC team comprising senior officials of the poll panel also held a meeting with officials of enforcement agencies, including CBDT, Enforcement Directorate, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), CISF and State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), official sources said.
top videos
Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
Kiara Advani's Cream Bodysuit & Ruffled Skirt Set Will Cost You A Bomb If You Want To Shop The Look
Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Ovarian Lump Surgery: All About The Condition, How To Prevent It | Expert
Priyanka, Nick Take MM For Her First Ascot | Suhana Buys Rs 13 Crore Land? | Adipurush Crashes At BO
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published: June 22, 2023, 23:06 IST
last updated: June 22, 2023, 23:06 IST