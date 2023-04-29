Ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Collapses Due To Sunstroke While Campaigning

On his route to campaign for the impending elections on May 10, Congress leader and former chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah collapsed from exhaustion on Saturday morning near the helipad in Vijayanagara’s Kudligi.

Using a helicopter, the 75-year-old veteran arrived in Kudligi on Saturday afternoon. Before entering his vehicle, he stood on the footboard and waved to his followers. The leader began to lose his strength after a short while and began to fall backwards as he attempted to enter the car. Right behind him, Siddaramaiah’s assistant caught him and carried him inside the vehicle.

Advertisement

Dr NT Srinivas, a physician and Congress candidate from Kudligi gave him some glucose. After the incident, Siddaramaiah, who had earlier appeared anxious, went to Srinivas’ house. According to TV9 Kannada, the leader may have experienced mild sunstroke.

Siddaramaiah’s campaign is scheduled in four assembly constituencies of Bellary district today. However, after falling ill, there might be some changes in the schedule.

For the past few weeks, Siddaramaiah has been running a campaign for the Congress in the upcoming elections. He is one of the few politicians who is 75 or older and is actively campaigning. He said that he will campaign in the Varuna constituency only for two days and during the rest of the time he will campaign for the candidates in various districts across the state.

In the meantime, Siddaramaiah has created a political flutter by promising to raise the reservation ceiling from 50 per cent to 75 per cent. First, according to Siddaramaiah, Congress will raise reservations for all villages by population. But later, he simply stated that “all the deserving castes" will receive reservations. The BJP had argued throughout its campaign that it was important to eliminate the 4% Muslim quota to offer social justice to other OBCs. Siddaramaiah’s reservation pledge is considered a response to this point.

Read all the Latest News here