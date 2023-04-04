Ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Enjoys IPL Match Between RCB And Mumbai Indians

In the middle of ever-increasing political stress ahead of the state assembly elections in Karnataka, Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah took a breather and enjoyed an IPL match on April 2. Siddaramaiah watched the game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Siddaramaiah watched the entire game while sitting in the gallery. Siddaramaiah was accompanied by Congress leader Basavaraj Rayareddy and Speaker of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti. RCB started the season well by defeating Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium in a thrashing victory.

Siddaramaiah tweeted after RCB’s victory, saying that he hoped that RCB would lift the cup as well. He said being a Kannadiga, he will always support RCB. He also posted a photo of himself enjoying the match from the gallery.

Since Congress has yet to issue the second list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections, there is still uncertainty around Siddaramaiah’s Kolar campaign. Siddaramaiah stated that he would run from Kolar due to pressure from the party’s members, however, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar claimed that he only received one application from Siddaramaiah and that he is now running from the Varuna district.

Siddaramaiah ran for the 2018 assembly in the Badami and Chamundeswari districts, winning only in Badami. If Congress is successful in winning the assembly elections, Siddaramaiah is also interested in reclaiming the position of the chief minister.

Assembly elections in the state will take place on May 10 and the results will be made public on May 13, according to a statement made on Wednesday by the Indian Election Commission. The deadline for submitting nominations is April 20, while the withdrawal deadline is April 24.

