Ex-Karnataka Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara Injured After Stone Hurled At Him

Former Karnataka deputy chief minister Dr G. Parameshwar is contesting the state assembly elections from the Koragere constituency in Tumkur district. Parameshwar and Congress party workers are busy campaigning for elections. Parameshwar recently faced an untoward incident that left him injured. The incident took place in Bairenahalli village of Tumakuru district when Parameshwar was campaigning along with other Congress party workers. He was being showered with flowers when a stone came and hit him on the head.

Parameshwar started bleeding from his head as a result of the impact.

According to a source, the former DCM was taken to Tumkur for additional treatment after initially being brought right away to the neighbouring Akkirampura Primary Health Centre for first aid.

News18 has video footage of the incident that took place.

While it was believed that the injury was caused by stone pelting by his opponents, who camouflaged themselves in the crowd, the police say there was no foul play involved. According to police sources, a stone inadvertently fell on Dr Parameshwara’s head while flowers were being showered on him with the help of an earthmover (JCB).

The earthmover may have accidentally had a stone attached to it, police said. Speaking to News 18 about the incident, Congress leader Ramesh Babu, however, said that stones were pelted at Parameshwara intentionally by a miscreant hired by opposition parties. His status is steady and he is healing, according to the doctors treating him. Police sources further said that because of the incident, Dr Parameshwara had to abandon his campaign.

Paremeshwara was earlier subjected to stone pelting when he arrived to submit his nomination papers. At that time, a female constable also suffered injuries.

