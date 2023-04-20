Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda Performs Special Amavasya Puja At Adichunchanagiri

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda is holding a special puja today on the occasion of Vaisakhi Amavasya. It is said that Amavasya is an auspicious day for pujas and one’s prayers do not go unheard on this day. It is believed that Deve Gowda is praying to the deity Kalabhairava for his son HD Kumaraswamy to become the CM once again after the Karnataka polls.

Amavasya Puja is being held at Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri, Nagamangala from 7 am under the guidance of Nirmalanandanath Swami of Sri Math. During last month’s Amavasya KPCC chief DK Shivakumar also offered puja to Kalabhairava. It seems that devout politicians are now turning to the almighty for luck to favour them in the upcoming elections.

Just before the last assembly elections in Karnataka in 2018, Deve Gowda and his entire family had performed an Amavasya puja at the Sri Kalabhairaveshwara Swamy temple in Adi Chunchanagiri mutt, Mandya district. Many experts attributed the puja to have played a significant role in his son HD Kumaraswamy becoming the CM back then.

However, Kumaraswamy could not complete his term as his alliance government with Congress lost power after 13 Congress MLAs and 3 JD(S) MLAs quit their parties and joined the BJP. Kumaraswamy submitted his letter of resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala, ending his tenure as chief minister. The governor then extended an invitation to the BJP, the only party with a majority, to form the government, and B. S. Yediyurappa, who succeeded him as chief minister of Karnataka, took the oath of office.

Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy will visit Hassan district today. They will support HP Swaroop, who is going to file his nomination for the second time in Hassan. Swaroop will hold a huge road show from the city’s district stadium to NR Circle before submitting the nomination papers.

