Fiery Orator Revanth Reddy is Congress' Star Pick for Karnataka Polls Campaign. Here's Why

Known for his fiery oratory style, Telangana Congress president Anumula Revanth Reddy is one of the star campaigners for the Grand Old Party in the Karnataka elections.

With his ‘Yatra for Change’, the Congress leader is now preparing the ground for the upcoming assembly elections, focusing on his oratory skills which not only earned him a place in the list of star campaigners but also helped him rise fast in politics.

The Congress MP from Malkajgiri constituency shot onto the political scene as an Independent MLC in 2007. He soon joined the Telugu Desam Party and became MLA from Kodangal in 2009. He won the seat again in 2014 and was elected the Floor Leader in Telangana Assembly. In 2017, he joined the Congress and in 2021, he became the TPCC president after Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Born in a village called Kondareddypalle in Nagarkurnool district, Reddy was always active in politics. He did his BA from AV College in Osmania University. A close associate of the leader tells News18: “Revanth Reddy’s father was a Police Patel, a person who had a powerful position in the now-abolished Dalapathi system of south India. The Police Patel was responsible for maintaining the law and order in a village. They commanded a lot of respect as a family."

A self-confessed fan of the leader, who hails from the same village, said: “I am a Congress supporter because of him. His family, involved in social work, is looked up to by villagers."

Reddy is married to the niece of late S Jaipal Reddy, a former MP.

Calling his speeches laced with quips and similes interesting, political analyst Kambalapally Krishna, who runs a consultancy called Voice of Telangana and Andhra, said: “He became the president of the state party shortly after joining the Congress. It is not so easy to get that position. He is a crowd puller, an orator and good speaker. He worked in such a way that there is no other direction for Congress except him. Even if the party seniors do not cooperate, he does the work himself. Traditional Congressmen naturally do not like Revanth Reddy’s style. The national party leaders do not accept the one-man rule like the regional parties."

Controversies

In 2015, Reddy was booked in the infamous cash-for-vote scam. He was caught trying to bribe an MLA to cast his vote in favour of TDP. However, he was acquitted in the case in 2021.

Recently, he was summoned by an SIT after he claimed that he had evidence that IT minister K Taraka Rama Rao’s assistant was known to an accused in the TSPSC leak case.

Reddy’s quick promotion as the Congress president has rubbed many seniors the wrong way. The unit is now split into two groups — original Congress leaders and migrant Congress leaders. The latter is the term used for the ones who defected from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and are considered to be supporters of Reddy.

In December last year, a senior Congress leader had told News18: “Since Revanth Reddy took over, his group has been posting on social media against their own party leaders. He has not taken any action against them. He does not work in the interest of the party."

Speaking about his controversial image, Kambalapally Krishna said: “Revanth’s speech hurt many people. His language and mannerisms are alienating many people from the party. Now Revanth is anchoring only his group. This is hurting those who have been working for the party for a long time. That is why the party is not getting full control. But the Congress party would not have had the image it has now even if there was another leader other than Revanth as the PCC president." ​

