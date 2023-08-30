UP Ghosi Bypolls on Sept 5: Insider Vs Outsider Between BJP’s Dara Singh Chauhan And SP’s Sudhakar Singh

Calling the anti-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) — formula a big hit, Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Sudhakar Singh said their party will win the Ghosi Assembly bypolls scheduled on September 5.

In an interview to News18, Singh also took potshots at BJP candidate Dara Singh Chauhan, calling him an “outsider" and urging people to “throw him out of the constituency".

Besides, he blamed the previous governments for the poor development of the Other Backward Class-dominated constituency of Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district, where OBCs, Scheduled Castes (SC) and minorities play a major role in deciding the fate of the candidates in the fray. Singh also slammed Chauhan’s “party-hopper image", saying “who can’t be loyal to the party, can never be loyal to the public".

‘BAHARI HATAO, GHOSI BACHAO’

“Who is Dara Singh Chauhan? He is an outsider and now it’s time to shove the outsiders out of constituency limits. ‘Bahari Hatao, Ghosi Bachao’ (remove outsiders to save Ghosi)," said Sudhakar Singh, ahead of the bypolls necessitated after the resignation of Chauhan, who joined the ruling BJP last month.

‘INDIA alliance A hit’

The Ghosi bypolls will be the first fight between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and anti-BJP INDIA. “INDIA is a big hit. With the support of all parties that have come together to save our nation, I will win Ghosi by a good margin. People of Ghosi, be it young or old, will vote for the SP and push the outsider away," said Singh.

DEVELOPMENT A POLL ISSUE

Singh also slammed previous governments for not bringing development to the constituency. “Governments came and went, but did nothing for Ghosi, which is still one of the most backward constituencies of Mau district. I will bring in change as I did during my regime when I was elected as an MLA from Ghosi. I will carry out extensive development work in the constituency if voted to power," said Singh.

‘NOT LOYAL TO A PARTY OR PUBLIC’

Singh also slammed Chauhan saying, “Those who can’t be loyal to the party can never be loyal to the people. Chauhan, being an outsider, was never loyal to the people. Barring election time, he was never seen in the constituency. Being a party hopper, he has never been loyal to any party. People of Ghosi are smart to choose the right person to bring development to their constituency."