Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, political leaders are doing everything to attract voters. Reports of the distribution of cookers in some areas and silver idols of Gods in others have surfaced on social media. Meanwhile, officials raided a warehouse in Balahalli village in Karnataka’s Kolar district and seized food items reportedly meant for distribution among the voters. As per reports, the seized items included Rs 32 lakh worth of rice, oil, jaggery, maida, togari and others. An FIR has been registered at Kolar Rural Police Station.

As per a Times of India report, officials seized items worth Rs 50 lakh that were prepared for distribution among people ahead of the Ugadi festival. The official confirmation of the food items and their worth is awaited. The food kits allegedly have photos of Roopakala Shashidhar, the Congress MLA from the Kolar Gold Field (KGF) seat, on them. ADGP Alok Kumar tweeted, “Case has been registered and the investigation continues." Take a look:

Roopakala is the daughter of Congress leader KH Muniyappa. “A case has been registered against Srinath, the owner of the warehouse where the items were found after kit bags with KGF MLA’s photo were found there," Kolar Food Department Deputy Director MK Shruti said. It is said that there was a plan to give free festive food kits to people ahead of the Ugadi festival in the wake of the 2023 Assembly elections.

Earlier, Kolar DCC Bank chairman Govinda Gowda’s farmhouse was raided by food department officials. Govinda Gowda will likely be the Congress candidate for the Sidlaghatta Assembly constituency in the Chikballapur district. Congress party will reportedly release the list of candidates for the upcoming elections on March 17.

The news of raids by government departments and agencies ahead of polls is not new. Recently, Income Tax officials raided the residence and office of the former minister and BJP Member of Legislative Council R Shankar in Karnataka’s Haveri.

