'For BJP to Win, Someone Must Lose': Set for Ballari Battle, Sriramulu Clears Air on Janardhan Reddy

The BJP was hovering around 70-80 seats until a week ago but it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies that seem to have given the party the final push towards winning 100-110 seats, said senior leader and Ballari Rural candidate B Sriramulu as he discussed the party’s prospects in the May 10 Karnataka elections.

Spelling out that his relationship with tainted mining baron Janardhan Reddy is personal, Sriramulu said when it comes to politics, they are fighting on an equal ground opposite each other.

Edited Excerpts:

You contested from Molkalamuru and Badami last time. How confident are you about Ballari Rural?

In 2018, I was an MP from Ballari and two of us — BS Yediyurappa and I — resigned as MPs and came back to Karnataka. I stood from Molkalamuru and Badami where I won from the former and lost Badami by a few thousand votes against Siddaramaiah. The people of Ballari have made me victorious four times and they continue to shower their blessings on me. People believe that Sriramulu will deliver on his promises and bring development. Ballari is my birthplace and the place that has given me my political future. I have only once contested away from Molkalamuru as the situation demanded so.

You were given a target by the BJP high command that of the 41 seats, you must ensure the BJP wins in at least 90-95 per cent seats. How is the BJP faring in the region?

I am 100 per cent confident that in the 41 constituencies in Kalyana Karnataka, the BJP will win at least 30 seats comfortably.

Where is this confidence coming from?

We are confident because we have brought in development and built relationships with people. People also look up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an inspiration. Our chief ministers Basavaraj Bommai and BS Yediyurappa have worked relentlessly for the people in the region. For the development of Kalyana Karnataka, the BJP gave Rs 5,000 crore for the first time. The government usually allocates Rs 3,000 crore but we have given the region much more to ensure better facilities and development. This is why people trust the BJP that if the party is voted to power, they will see large-scale progress.

How many seats will the Modi factor help the BJP gain (in terms of numbers)?

In Karnataka, before Modi-ji started his whirlwind tour of the state, we were leading in 70-80 seats. But after the PM’s visit and rallies that he has addressed, we are confident that we will cross 100-110 seats.

In the Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka region, a section of Lingayats seems to be upset with the BJP. They feel that the reservations that were given to them were a poll stunt. How is the BJP handling this?

The demand of the Lingayats, SC, and STs for higher reservations has been in the pipeline for a long time. After the Constitution was written by Babasaheb Ambedkar, it was mentioned that the SC and STs should be given reservations based on their population. That did not happen. But it was the BJP that gave that reservation. Later, the Lingayats also made this demand. The community has also struggled and the BJP increased the reservation by two per cent. Lingayats are with us 100 per cent. They are not angry with us. If any party has hurt the community, it is the Congress. No Lingayat will vote for Congress.

What about the Muslim reservation rollback? How much has that hurt your chances? In Ballari, Muslims are present in large numbers.

The Congress is spreading misinformation. We have not removed reservation for Muslims. They were given four per cent reservation under OBC but now they are under the AWC. Congress is trying to fool the people by saying reservation for Muslims has been taken away. That is not true. We had detailed discussions with the Muslim community and they understood the government’s point of view. In case the Muslim community is hurt, we will and are in the process of making them understand.

The Battle in Ballari is interesting with Gali Janardhan Reddy who has floated a new party KRPP. He is also your dear friend and has put up his wife against the BJP. How do you see the chances of the party?

I belong to the BJP and the party has given me, a person from the ST community, many good opportunities. They gave me a double chance in the previous election where they allowed me to contest from two seats. They also gave the SC and STs higher reservations and we, as dedicated soldiers, work for the welfare of the BJP. My friendship with him (Janardhan Reddy) will always remain but the party comes first. I am sure that my BJP workers, leaders, and voters will help the party win.

You will spare no chance to defeat Janardhan Reddy’s wife who is the candidate in Ballari?

For the BJP to win, another party has to lose and we will ensure that the BJP wins. Friendship is different, this political fight is different.

