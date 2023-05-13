‘Fought Karnataka War with Love’: Rahul Says Cong Will Fulfil 5 Promises, Thanks People, Workers

With Congress set to win the Karnataka Elections 2023, a “happy" Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, congratulated the party leaders and thanked the people of the state on Saturday, and said “hate politics defeated, love has won" in the state.

Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live

“We fought this battle with love and affection. The people of Karnataka told us, this country loves love. The market of hatred has closed in Karnataka and the shop of love has opened," said Rahul Gandhi, as latest results of the Karnataka assembly polls show the Congress inching for a clean sweep, predicted to cross the majority mark of 113 seats out of the 224 in the assembly.

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi, whose ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ had gained prominence as it entered Karnataka, assured the people that the party will fulfil the five guarantees promised by it.

The 3,570-km Bharat Jodo Yatra started on September 7, 2022 in Kanyakumari and ended in Srinagar on January 30, where the former Congress president interacted with locals and party workers.

The Congress had announced the first promise for the people of Karnataka in January to help Kannadigas fight price rise, and save up for food, healthcare and education of their children under ‘Gruha Jyoti Yojane’.

The party announced ‘Gruha Lakshmi Yojane’ scheme for each housewife with Rs 2,000 per month as allowance. The scheme is expected to benefit 1.5 crore housewives allotted as “head woman of the family".

The ‘Anna Bhagya’ programme will provide 10 kg free rice to families below poverty line in the state, while Congress’ ‘Yuva Nidhi’ will provide Rs 3,000 per month allowance to unemployed youth with graduation degree for two years, and Rs 1,500 per month to those with diploma and undergraduation degree.

The party will see a tough triangular battle for the post of chief minister among Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and Mallikarjun Kharge.