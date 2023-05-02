From Pashu Bhagya to Pilgrimage, Mutts, Temples: Congress’s ‘Soft Hindutva’ Push for Karnataka

Congress’ announcement to take decisive action against organisations like Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India (PFI) if they indulge in hate has grabbed all the headlines, but beyond that, a closer look at the manifesto indicates that the Congress seems to be going for soft Hindutva push.

The Siddaramaiah government was known for giving various ‘Bhagyas’, this time, the party is promising ‘Pashu Bhagya’, a scheme to give zero interest loans up to Rs 3 lakh to purchase superior cows and buffalos. The party is also promising interest-free loan to women to buy cows and buffalos. The manifesto also promises to purchase cow dung at Rs 3/kg.

The Congress is not just stopping at schemes linked to cows, it is also trying to appeal to the Hindu community by promising help for pilgrimage. It has proposed free pilgrimage to senior citizens to one of the 15 holy places in Karnataka or 1 of the 10 holy places outside the state, once in two years.

It also promising to increase the one-time subsidy to senior citizens to visit Kashi, Mathura and Manas Sarovar. The party, which spoke against the Hindi language push, has proposed Adi Shankaracharya Adhyayana Yojane to promote study in Sanskrit literature.

Focus on Mutts and Temples

The Congress, which is talking about restoring to Muslim reservation, has placed special emphasis on temples and mutts in Karnataka. The party has proposed to grant Rs 1,000 crore for renovation of minor temples and mutts in the state if it comes to power.

It has also promised a monthly honorarium of Rs 5,000 to all senior priests, Rs 5,000 monthly allowance to meet the expenses of puja rituals in small rural temples. It is also promising to grant Rs 20,000 for all village deities and Theru Habba festival at village level.

Kashmiri Pandits in Karnataka Get a Mention

Kashmiri Pandits, who have a miniscule presence in the state with 8,000-10,000 people, have also found mention in the manifesto with the party promising Rs 15 crore to start Kashmiri culture centre. And an additional one-time grant of Rs 25 crore and Rs 1 crore annually the for welfare of Kashmiri Pandits who have migrated.

The Congress has denied that it is practicing soft Hindutva. “It’s not soft Hindutva, constitutionally, they are entitled for welfare schemes, we are just recognising various groups and people and giving those schemes," says Nagaraj Yadav, Congress MLC.

