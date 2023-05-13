Live election result status of key candidate G Janardhan Reddy of KRJPP contesting from Gangavathi Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if G Janardhan Reddy has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy’s newly formed Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha is fighting its maiden election this time. A former BJP minister, Janardhana Reddy severed ties with the saffron party and floated the KRPP in December last year. He had been politically inactive for nearly 12 years after being arrested by the CBI for his alleged role in a mining scam. Reddy is re-entering Karnataka’s electoral politics from outside bastion Ballari and is contesting the polls from Gangavathi in Koppal district. He has been barred by the Supreme Court from entering Ballari in Karnataka and Anantapur and YSR Kadapa districts in Andhra Pradesh in connection with the illegal mining case.

G Janardhan Reddy is a KRJPP candidate from Gangavathi constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business & Agriculture. G Janardhan Reddy’s educational qualifications are: 10th Pass and is 56 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 246.5 crore which includes Rs 132.9 crore in moveable assets and Rs 113.6 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 2.1 crore of which Rs 65.2 lakh is self income. G Janardhan Reddy’s has total liabilities of Rs 0.

This KRJPP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 20 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Gangavathi are: Iqbal Ansari (INC), Channakeshave Heriyaal Ramulu (JDS), Paranna Ishwarappa Munavalli (BJP), Sharanappa Sajjihola (AAP), Shankar Siddapur (BSP), Kanakappa Hanumappa Hudejali (KRS), G Janardhan Reddy (KRJPP), Karadi Basavaraja (IMP), Vijay Kumar Achappa (ABHM), Venkatesh Rao G Kulkarni Heggapur (BPKP), Sharanappa Singanal (UPP), Shri Venkateshwara Maha Swamiji (HJPA), Saraswati K (RPOI (I)), Chakravarthi Nayaka T (IND), Mahammad Nathik Alam (IND), Prasad Taluri (IND), Shivashankaryya Swami Shettar? Karatagi (IND), Shanmukha Valmiki (IND), Sangamesh Sugreevaa (IND)

