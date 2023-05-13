Live election result status of key candidate Gali Lakshmi Aruna of KRJPP contesting from Bellary City Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Gali Lakshmi Aruna has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Gali Lakshmi Aruna, wife of former Karnataka Minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy, is contesting on Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha ticket from Ballari City against her husband’s elder brother and sitting BJP MLA G Somasekhara Reddy. Expressing displeasure about Janardhana Reddy’s decision to field his wife from Ballari city, Somashekar Reddy recalled the ‘sacrifices’ he had made for the sake of his younger brother that included even going to jail for 63 days.

Gali Lakshmi Aruna is a KRJPP candidate from Bellary City constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business & Agriculture. Gali Lakshmi Aruna’s educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 47 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs 246.5 crore which includes Rs 132.9 crore in moveable assets and Rs 113.6 crore as immovable assets. Her total declared income is Rs 86.3 lakh of which Rs 21.1 lakh is self income. Gali Lakshmi Aruna’s has total liabilities of Rs 0.

This KRJPP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against her.

