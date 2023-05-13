Constituency No.164 Gandhi Nagar (ಗಾಂಧಿನಗರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Gandhi Nagar is part of Bangalore central (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gandhi Nagar election result and you can click here for compact election results of Gandhi Nagar and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 164. Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency in Karnataka.
Demographic profile:
Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.55% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.91%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,23,259 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,16,274 were male and 1,06,979 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Gandhi Nagar in 2023 is 920 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,23,259 eligible electors, of which 1,19,445 were male, 1,10,350 female and 8 electors of the third gender.
In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,92,944 eligible electors, of which 1,01,026 were male, 91,910 female and 8 voters of the third gender.
In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,27,291 eligible electors, of which 1,18,216 were male, 1,09,075 female and 0 electors of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Gandhi Nagar in 2018 was 42. In 2013, there were 42 service voters registered in the constituency and 54 in 2008.
Past winners / MLAs:
In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Dinesh Gundu Rao of INC won in this seat defeating A.R. Sapthagiri Gowda of BJP by a margin of 10,070 which was 7.94% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 37.34% in 2018 in this seat.
In 2013, Dinesh Gundu Rao of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating P C Mohan of BJP by a margin of 22,607 votes which was 20.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.6% in the seat.
In the 2008 elections, Dinesh Gundu Rao of INC won this seat beating P.C.Mohan of BJP by a margin of 6,946 votes which was 6.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.01% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 164. Gandhi Nagar Assembly segment of the 25. Bangalore central Lok Sabha constituency. P. C. Mohan of BJP won the Bangalore central Parliament seat defeating Rizwan Arshad of INC.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore central Parliament seat.
In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore centralLok Sabha seat.
Number of contestants:
A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 16 in 2009.
Contesting candidates in Gandhi Nagar:
The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Gandhi Nagar are: V Narayanaswamy (JDS); Sapthagiri Gowda A R (BJP); S M Divakar (RPOI); S Gopinath (AAP); Pushpa Rani S (IND); Prashanth Kumar (JP); Prakash K (KRS); P Basappachar (IND); Krisshnaiah Setty Es En Maluru (IND); Krishnaiah (RSDR); K Stephen (MEP); G Gajendra (IND); Dinesh Gundu Rao (INC); Basavaraja M D (UPP); Arun Kumar D (IMP)..
Voter turnout:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.28%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 55.2%, while it was 57.47% in 2013 and 44.19% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.08% compared to the 2018 turnout.
Poll dates:
Gandhi Nagar went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Extent of Gandhi Nagar constituency:
Assembly constituency No.164. Gandhi Nagar comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:
A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Gandhi Nagar constituency, which are: Malleshwaram, Shivajinagar, Rajaji Nagar, Chickpet, Chamrajpet, Vijay Nagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .
Map location of Gandhi Nagar:
The geographic coordinates of Gandhi Nagar is: 12°58’44.8"N 77°34’16.3"E.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Gandhi Nagar
List of candidates contesting from Gandhi Nagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):
Candidate name: V Narayanaswamy
Party: JDS
Profession: Social Worker
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 68
Total assets: Rs 48.6 crore
Liabilities: Rs 2.9 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 8.9 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 39.6 crore
Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh
Total income: Rs 11.5 lakh
Candidate name: Sapthagiri Gowda A R
Party: BJP
Profession: Entrepreneur and Consultant
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 43
Total assets: Rs 23.3 crore
Liabilities: Rs 11.7 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 14 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 9.3 crore
Self income: Rs 1.6 crore
Total income: Rs 1.8 crore
Candidate name: S M Divakar
Party: RPOI
Profession: Social Service, Class-2 Contractor
Number of criminal cases: 1
Education: Graduate
Age: 56
Total assets: Rs 34.5 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 34.5 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 5 lakh
Total income: Rs 9.3 lakh
Candidate name: S Gopinath
Party: AAP
Profession: Self Employed (Goldsmith)
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Age: 51
Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore
Liabilities: Rs 32.9 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 39.1 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 crore
Self income: Rs 5.3 lakh
Total income: Rs 10.1 lakh
Candidate name: Pushpa Rani S
Party: IND
Profession: Houaewife
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 43
Total assets: Rs 51.5 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh
Gender: Female
Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Prashanth Kumar
Party: JP
Profession: Social Service & Private Company Salary
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 38
Total assets: Rs 30000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 30000
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Prakash K
Party: KRS
Profession: Digital Marketing
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 43
Total assets: Rs 26.6 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 26.6 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh
Total income: Rs 2.4 lakh
Candidate name: P Basappachar
Party: IND
Profession: Merchant (Gold-Silver Merchant)
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 66
Total assets: Rs 55 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Krisshnaiah Setty Es En Maluru
Party: IND
Profession: Agriculture, Business
Number of criminal cases: 2
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 63
Total assets: Rs 102.6 crore
Liabilities: Rs 21.8 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 8 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 94.6 crore
Self income: Rs 6.7 lakh
Total income: Rs 36.6 lakh
Candidate name: Krishnaiah
Party: RSDR
Profession: Self Employed
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 49
Total assets: Rs 12.9 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 15000
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 12.9 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 10.5 lakh
Total income: Rs 10.5 lakh
Candidate name: K Stephen
Party: MEP
Profession: BSNL Employee (Rtd)
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 67
Total assets: Rs 5.6 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 5.6 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: G Gajendra
Party: IND
Profession: Social Worker
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Age: 46
Total assets: Rs 60000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 60000
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Dinesh Gundu Rao
Party: INC
Profession: MLA, Social Service and Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Age: 53
Total assets: Rs 48.1 crore
Liabilities: Rs 6.3 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 6.1 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 42 crore
Self income: Rs 12.3 lakh
Total income: Rs 37.5 lakh
Candidate name: Basavaraja M D
Party: UPP
Profession: Yaskawa India Pvt. Ltd.
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Others
Age: 33
Total assets: Rs 4.9 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 7.4 lakh
Candidate name: Arun Kumar D
Party: IMP
Profession: Security Supervisor
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 37
Total assets: Rs 3.6 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 3.6 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0.