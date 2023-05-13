Constituency No.164 Gandhi Nagar (ಗಾಂಧಿನಗರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Gandhi Nagar is part of Bangalore central (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gandhi Nagar election result and you can click here for compact election results of Gandhi Nagar and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 164. Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.55% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.91%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,23,259 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,16,274 were male and 1,06,979 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gandhi Nagar in 2023 is 920 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,23,259 eligible electors, of which 1,19,445 were male, 1,10,350 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,92,944 eligible electors, of which 1,01,026 were male, 91,910 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,27,291 eligible electors, of which 1,18,216 were male, 1,09,075 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gandhi Nagar in 2018 was 42. In 2013, there were 42 service voters registered in the constituency and 54 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Dinesh Gundu Rao of INC won in this seat defeating A.R. Sapthagiri Gowda of BJP by a margin of 10,070 which was 7.94% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 37.34% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Dinesh Gundu Rao of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating P C Mohan of BJP by a margin of 22,607 votes which was 20.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.6% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Dinesh Gundu Rao of INC won this seat beating P.C.Mohan of BJP by a margin of 6,946 votes which was 6.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.01% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 164. Gandhi Nagar Assembly segment of the 25. Bangalore central Lok Sabha constituency. P. C. Mohan of BJP won the Bangalore central Parliament seat defeating Rizwan Arshad of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore central Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore centralLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 16 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Gandhi Nagar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Gandhi Nagar are: V Narayanaswamy (JDS); Sapthagiri Gowda A R (BJP); S M Divakar (RPOI); S Gopinath (AAP); Pushpa Rani S (IND); Prashanth Kumar (JP); Prakash K (KRS); P Basappachar (IND); Krisshnaiah Setty Es En Maluru (IND); Krishnaiah (RSDR); K Stephen (MEP); G Gajendra (IND); Dinesh Gundu Rao (INC); Basavaraja M D (UPP); Arun Kumar D (IMP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.28%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 55.2%, while it was 57.47% in 2013 and 44.19% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.08% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Gandhi Nagar went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Gandhi Nagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.164. Gandhi Nagar comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Gandhi Nagar constituency, which are: Malleshwaram, Shivajinagar, Rajaji Nagar, Chickpet, Chamrajpet, Vijay Nagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Gandhi Nagar:

The geographic coordinates of Gandhi Nagar is: 12°58’44.8"N 77°34’16.3"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Gandhi Nagar

List of candidates contesting from Gandhi Nagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: V Narayanaswamy

Party: JDS

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 68

Total assets: Rs 48.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 39.6 crore

Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.5 lakh

Candidate name: Sapthagiri Gowda A R

Party: BJP

Profession: Entrepreneur and Consultant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 23.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 11.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 14 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 9.3 crore

Self income: Rs 1.6 crore

Total income: Rs 1.8 crore

Candidate name: S M Divakar

Party: RPOI

Profession: Social Service, Class-2 Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 34.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 34.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.3 lakh

Candidate name: S Gopinath

Party: AAP

Profession: Self Employed (Goldsmith)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 32.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 39.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 crore

Self income: Rs 5.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.1 lakh

Candidate name: Pushpa Rani S

Party: IND

Profession: Houaewife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 51.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prashanth Kumar

Party: JP

Profession: Social Service & Private Company Salary

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 30000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 30000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prakash K

Party: KRS

Profession: Digital Marketing

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 26.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 26.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.4 lakh

Candidate name: P Basappachar

Party: IND

Profession: Merchant (Gold-Silver Merchant)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 66

Total assets: Rs 55 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Krisshnaiah Setty Es En Maluru

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture, Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 102.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 21.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 94.6 crore

Self income: Rs 6.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 36.6 lakh

Candidate name: Krishnaiah

Party: RSDR

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 12.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 15000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 10.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.5 lakh

Candidate name: K Stephen

Party: MEP

Profession: BSNL Employee (Rtd)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 67

Total assets: Rs 5.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G Gajendra

Party: IND

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 60000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 60000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Party: INC

Profession: MLA, Social Service and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 48.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 42 crore

Self income: Rs 12.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 37.5 lakh

Candidate name: Basavaraja M D

Party: UPP

Profession: Yaskawa India Pvt. Ltd.

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 7.4 lakh

Candidate name: Arun Kumar D

Party: IMP

Profession: Security Supervisor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 3.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.