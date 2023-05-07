Gandhis Are A Royal Family Working Against India, Want to Separate K'taka: PM Modi Lashes Out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a frontal attack on the Gandhi family in his last poll speech in Karnataka, terming them as a “royal family that works against the interests of the country".

This comes after the Congress, in a tweet from its official handle on Saturday, said that Sonia Gandhi in a speech had sent a strong message that “the Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity." The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has attacked as being a secessionist statement. The PM’s attack on the Gandhi family comes as he wrapped up his Karnataka campaign.

“Yesterday, they (Gandhis) said they want to protect the sovereignty of Karnataka. It means they are openly advocating to part Karnataka from India," the PM said.

“The royal family of the Congress works against the interest of the country. They secretly meet the diplomats of countries which are against India," the PM said, apparently referring to the meetings Rahul Gandhi has had with Chinese diplomats in the past.

Modi said the Congress’s “royal family" also encourages international forces to interfere in the country’s affairs.

“When the Congress comes, the spirits of terrorists and criminals get high…During the Congress rule, terrorists and criminals are convinced that the Congress’s hand is with them," the PM said, in his last campaign rally in Karnataka, pointing to the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) brought by the BJP government.

“We have seen time and again that for the sake of appeasement, the Congress openly comes down in support of terrorists," the PM said.

The BJP has been attacking the Congress in the Karnataka elections for protecting the PFI and withdrawing cases against the PFI in the past.

The PM has also accused the Congress of having a back-room deal with the SDPI, the political arm of the PFI, in the Karnataka elections.

