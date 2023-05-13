Constituency No.139 Gauribidanur (ಗೌರಿಬಿದನೂರು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Chikkaballapur (ಚಿಕ್ಕಬಳ್ಳಾಪುರ) district of Karnataka. Gauribidanur is part of Chikkballapur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gauribidanur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Gauribidanur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 139. Gauribidanur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Gauribidanur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.28% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 15.16%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,962 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,00,349 were male and 1,00,612 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gauribidanur in 2023 is 1003 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,00,962 eligible electors, of which 1,01,236 were male, 1,01,810 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,727 eligible electors, of which 94,465 were male, 92,255 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,73,355 eligible electors, of which 87,713 were male, 85,642 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gauribidanur in 2018 was 38. In 2013, there were 71 service voters registered in the constituency and 60 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, N H Shivashankara Reddy of INC won in this seat defeating C.R.Narasimhamurthy of IND by a margin of 9,168 which was 5.44% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 40.91% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, N H Shivashankara Reddy of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating K Jaipala Reddy of IND by a margin of 6,075 votes which was 4.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.61% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Shivashankara Reddy N H of INC won this seat beating Ravinarayana Reddy N M of BJP by a margin of 11,168 votes which was 8.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 30.41% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 139. Gauribidanur Assembly segment of the 27. Chikkballapur Lok Sabha constituency. B.N.Bache Gowda of BJP won the Chikkballapur Parliament seat defeating M.Veerappa Moily of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chikkballapur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the ChikkballapurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 10 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Gauribidanur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Gauribidanur are: Vijay Kumar N R (IND); Syed Nasir Ali (AAP); Sreenivasa C V (KRS); Shashikumar C L (IND); Puttaswamygowda (IND); Puttaswamy (IND); Prakash Babu K (BSP); Nasarulla (IND); N Hanumanthanayaka (IND); N H Shivashankara Reddy (INC); Lakshmana Nayka B (UPP); K Puttaswamygowda (IND); H S Shashidhara Kumar (BJP); G N Ravi (IND); C R Narasimhamurthy (JDS); C N Prakash (KRJPP); Dr Kemparaju K (IND); K H Puttaswamy Gowda (Khp) (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86.12%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 83.08%, while it was 79.9% in 2013 and 74.23% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 3.04000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Gauribidanur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Gauribidanur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.139. Gauribidanur comprises of the following areas of Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Gauribidanur constituency, which are: Madhugiri, Bagepalli, Chikkaballapur, Doddaballapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Sri Sathya Sai District of Andhra Pradesh.

Map location of Gauribidanur:

The geographic coordinates of Gauribidanur is: 13°36’40.0"N 77°31’26.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Gauribidanur

List of candidates contesting from Gauribidanur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vijay Kumar N R

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.1 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Syed Nasir Ali

Party: AAP

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 9.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.7 lakh

Candidate name: Sreenivasa C V

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture & Small Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 58.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 16.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 38.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 6.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.1 lakh

Candidate name: Shashikumar C L

Party: IND

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 26

Total assets: Rs 16.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 12.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Puttaswamygowda

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 40.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13000

Immovable assets:Rs 40 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Puttaswamy

Party: IND

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.8 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prakash Babu K

Party: BSP

Profession: Tea Shop

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 87.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 80 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nasarulla

Party: IND

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 6.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 42100

Immovable assets:Rs 6 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N Hanumanthanayaka

Party: IND

Profession: 3rd Grade Contractor and Real Estate

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.2 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N H Shivashankara Reddy

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 69

Total assets: Rs 21.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 19.6 crore

Self income: Rs 1.6 lakh

Total income: Rs -4238095

Candidate name: Lakshmana Nayka B

Party: UPP

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 19.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K Puttaswamygowda

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 50.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 73000

Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H S Shashidhara Kumar

Party: BJP

Profession: Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 77.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 25.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 51.7 crore

Self income: Rs 1.7 crore

Total income: Rs 2.9 crore

Candidate name: G N Ravi

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 87.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 85 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: C R Narasimhamurthy

Party: JDS

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 70 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: C N Prakash

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 31 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 21 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr Kemparaju K

Party: IND

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education:

Age: 48

Total assets:

Liabilities:

Gender: Male

Moveable assets:

Immovable assets:

Self income:

Total income:

Candidate name: K H Puttaswamy Gowda (Khp)

Party: IND

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education:

Age: 69

Total assets:

Liabilities:

Gender: Male

Moveable assets:

Immovable assets:

Self income:

Total income: .