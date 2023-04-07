'Get Ready To Answer': Prakash Raj On Kiccha Sudeep Campaigning For BJP

Actor Prakash Raj has expressed his displeasure over Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep’s decision to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming Karnataka polls. Prakash was disappointed with the actor’s political stand and took a jibe at him on Twitter for choosing a “political party."

On Thursday, April 6, Prakash Raj shared his thoughts on Twitter and wrote, “Dear Sudeep, as an artist loved by everyone, I had expected you to be a voice of the people. But you have chosen to colour yourself with a political party. Well, get ready to answer every question a citizen will ask you and your party." He also tagged Kiccha Sudeep in his tweet.

One Twitter user wrote, “Why are you so tense, Prakash? Let people ask questions and he can choose to answer whosoever he pleases. Ain’t that, right? Haven’t you done the same thing by siding with a political party of your convenience and ideologies?

Another wrote, “I used to follow Sudeep considering him as a good person till now but now unfollowed him, my country is important to me."

Previously, Prakash Raj reacted to a news article that stated that Kiccha Sudeep would join the BJP and tweeted about it calling it “fake news." He wrote, “I strongly believe this is Fake news spread by the desperate, losing BJP in Karnataka. Kiccha Sudeep is far more a sensible citizen to fall prey to."

There were speculations that Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep would join the BJP and contest in the Karnataka elections. However, on April 5, Sudeep made it clear that he would neither contest upcoming state elections nor join the party. Addressing the press, he said, “I have come here to announce my support to Basavaraj Bommai, whom I adore and call him ‘Mama’ with affection and respect." Reportedly, he has said, “I will only campaign for the BJP, I am not contesting the forthcoming Karnataka elections."

The Assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

