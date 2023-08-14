'…Get Rid of 50% Commission Govt in MP’: Kamal Nath Writes to Lord Mahakal, Attacks BJP Over Corruption

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Monday wrote a letter to Lord Mahakal requesting him to help people get rid of the “50% Commission government" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly elections.

Exuded by win the landslide victory in Karnataka where it levelled “40% Sarkara" allegations against the Bommai-led BJP government ahead of assembly polls, the Congress is trying to build a similar narrative in Madhya Pradesh against Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government.

Kamal Nath visited Mahakal Temple in Ujjain today and offered his prayers.

“Requested Baba Mahakal to free the people of Madhya Pradesh from the corrupt rule of 50% commission government, to punish the criminals and for the welfare of all the people," the former CM said in a post on X.

Earlier, an FIR was registered by Indore Police against “handlers" of social media accounts of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MP Congress chief Kamal Nath among others over a post accusing the Madhya Pradesh BJP government of corruption.

As per the complaint lodged with the police, a fake letter bearing the name of a person called Gyanendra Awasthi claiming contractors in the state are being asked to pay 50 per cent commission, is circulated on social media.

MP Congress media cell chairman KK Mishra claimed FIRs have been registered against Gandhi Vadra, Nath, and former Union ministers Arun Yadav and Jairam Ramesh, in 41 districts of the state and alleged the “crime branch has become a BJP organisation".

On Friday, Vadra claimed on X that a union of contractors from Madhya Pradesh has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court complaining their payment is released only after paying 50 per cent commission. “The corrupt BJP government in Karnataka used to collect 40% commission. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has gone ahead by breaking its own record of corruption. People of Karnataka ousted the 40% commission government, now the people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the 50% commission government from power," she alleged in the post.