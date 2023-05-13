Constituency No.9 Gokak (ಗೋಕಾಕ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Belgaum (ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ) district of Karnataka. Gokak is part of Belgaum (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gokak election result and you can click here for compact election results of Gokak and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 9. Gokak Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Gokak Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.62% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 16.76%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,38,221 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,18,115 were male and 1,20,091 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gokak in 2023 is 1017 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,38,221 eligible electors, of which 1,20,154 were male, 1,22,232 female and 16 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,02,371 eligible electors, of which 1,02,842 were male, 99,529 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,80,404 eligible electors, of which 91,183 were male, 89,221 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gokak in 2018 was 1,305. In 2013, there were 1,434 service voters registered in the constituency and 1,374 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao of INC won in this seat defeating Ashok Ningayyaswami Pujari of JDS by a margin of 14,280 which was 8.21% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 51.87% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Ashok Ningayyaswami Pujari of JDS by a margin of 28,005 votes which was 19.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 54.86% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao of INC won this seat beating Ashok Ningayya Pujari of JDS by a margin of 7,760 votes which was 6.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.1% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 9. Gokak Assembly segment of the 2. Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa of BJP won the Belgaum Parliament seat defeating Dr.Sadhunavar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Belgaum Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BelgaumLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Gokak:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Gokak are: Suresh Pattanshetti (UPP); Suresh Basappa Maralingannavar (IND); Pundalik Kempanna Kullur (IND); Kadadi Mahantesh Kallappa (INC); Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao (BJP); Jagadeesh C K (SPI); J M Kareppagol (AAP); Hanamanth Shivappa Naganur (SKP); Bhimashi Naik (IND); B Lohit (BSP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.08%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 71.85%, while it was 71.76% in 2013 and 69.16% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.23% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Gokak went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Gokak constituency:

Assembly constituency No.9. Gokak comprises of the following areas of Belgaum district of Karnataka:

A total of 8 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Gokak constituency, which are: Yemkanmardi, Hukkeri, Raybag, Arabhavi, Saundatti Yellamma, Bailhongal, Kittur, Belgaum Rural. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Gokak:

The geographic coordinates of Gokak is: 16°07’57.0"N 74°48’46.4"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Gokak

List of candidates contesting from Gokak Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Suresh Pattanshetti

Party: UPP

Profession: Agriculture, Self worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 3.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Suresh Basappa Maralingannavar

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 20.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 30000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pundalik Kempanna Kullur

Party: IND

Profession: Daily wage labor / Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 25

Total assets: Rs 21.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 15.8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kadadi Mahantesh Kallappa

Party: INC

Profession: Medical Practitioner

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 6.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.6 crore

Self income: Rs 10.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 42.3 lakh

Candidate name: Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao

Party: BJP

Profession: Member of Karnataka State Legislative Assembly, Salary, Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 49.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 43.5 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 35.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 13.8 crore

Self income: Rs 20.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 71.9 lakh

Candidate name: Jagadeesh C K

Party: SPI

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: J M Kareppagol

Party: AAP

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 9.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hanamanth Shivappa Naganur

Party: SKP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 40.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 38.8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bhimashi Naik

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 5.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 70000

Immovable assets:Rs 5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B Lohit

Party: BSP

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 6 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.