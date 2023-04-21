'Good Work Can't Fail': Filing Nomination At 'Rahu Kalam', Cong's Satish Jarkiholi Breaks Superstition

As the date of the Assembly polls in Karnataka draws closer, candidates from all parties are filing their nominations. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Satish Jarkiholi filed his nomination papers from the Yamakanmardi Assembly constituency on Thursday. It is a common practice that candidates look for an auspicious time and date while submitting their nomination papers and they often consult astrologers for the same. However, Jarkiholi, known for his campaign against superstitions, filed his nominations during Rahu Kalam, a period considered inauspicious for any new venture.

Advertisement

According to Drik Panchang, Rahukalam on Thursday, April 20, was from 1:49 pm to 3:22 pm. Jarikoli filed his nomination a few minutes before 3 pm at the Tehsildar’s office in Hukkeri without much fanfare.

While interacting with the media the Congress leader said, “I want to remove the fear in the minds of people that any good work done during Rahu Kalam will fail."

Jarkiholi also said that this is his fourth Assembly election and even in the past, he has submitted his nominations without a large gathering. The leader filed his nomination accompanied by only five people.

“There are 20 days left for the polls and I ask my supporters and party workers to work on the ground and accompany me today. I submitted the nomination papers for the last election during Rahukalam, and will do the same this time, too."

The leader also showed his confidence in winning the seat and said that it will be known on the result date, on May 13.

Jarkiholi is a three-time MLA from Yemkanmardi. His brother Ramesh Jarkiholi defected to the BJP in 2019, which led to the collapse of the coalition government in the state. Earlier, this month, Satish had stated that he will begin his election campaign from a graveyard.

Advertisement

According to a report by PTI, election officials have stated that over 3,600 candidates have filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the election till Thursday. The process of filing nomination papers began on April 13. The state election commission data showed 707 nominations were filed by BJP candidates, 651 Congress, 455 JD(S) and the rest from other smaller parties and independent candidates.

The last day for the withdrawal of candidature is April 24.

Read all the Latest News here