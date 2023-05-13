Constituency No.44 Gulbarga Dakshin (ಕಲ್ಬುರ್ಗಿ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Gulbarga (ವಿಜಯಪುರ) district of Karnataka. Gulbarga Dakshin is part of Gulbarga (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gulbarga Dakshin election result and you can click here for compact election results of Gulbarga Dakshin and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 44. Gulbarga Dakshin Assembly constituency in Karnataka.
Demographic profile:
Gulbarga Dakshin Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.01% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.39%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.85%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,58,960 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,29,110 were male and 1,29,784 female and 66 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Gulbarga Dakshin in 2023 is 1005 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,58,960 eligible electors, of which 1,31,684 were male, 1,31,911 female and 67 electors of the third gender.
In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,12,000 eligible electors, of which 1,07,614 were male, 1,04,342 female and 44 voters of the third gender.
In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,94,199 eligible electors, of which 98,420 were male, 95,779 female and 0 electors of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Gulbarga Dakshin in 2018 was 72. In 2013, there were 61 service voters registered in the constituency and 56 in 2008.
Past winners / MLAs:
In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Dattatraya C Patil Revoor Appu Gouda of BJP won in this seat defeating Allamprabhu Patil of JDS by a margin of 5,431 which was 3.76% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.88% in 2018 in this seat.
In 2013, Dattatraya C Patil Revoor (Appu Gouda) of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Shashil.G.Namoshi of JDS by a margin of 9,970 votes which was 8.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.41% in the seat.
In the 2008 elections, Chandrashekhar Patil Revoor of BJP won this seat beating Basavaraj Bhimalli of INC by a margin of 14,290 votes which was 14.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.01% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 44. Gulbarga Dakshin Assembly segment of the 5. Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Umesh G Jadhav of BJP won the Gulbarga Parliament seat defeating Mallikarjun Kharge of INC.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Gulbarga Parliament seat.
In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the GulbargaLok Sabha seat.
Number of contestants:
A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 26 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 14 in 2009.
Contesting candidates in Gulbarga Dakshin:
The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Gulbarga Dakshin are: Vijay Jadhav (KRS); Sudhakar Alias Sudhendra (IND); Siddhu Patil (Tegnoor) (AAP); Shashidhar B K Naganahalli (IND); Sharanabasappa Pappa (IND); Nagayya Guttedar G Tailor (IND); Mohd Aslam Maniyar (IMP); Mohammed Hussain (Mohammed) (IND); Mahesh S B (SUCIC); M D Maqbool Khan (IND); L R Bhosle (BSP); Krishna Reddy (JDS); Dattatreya C Patil Revoor Appugouda (BJP); Allamprabhu Patil (INC)..
Voter turnout:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 55.79%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 54.8%, while it was 55.94% in 2013 and 50.9% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.990000000000002% compared to the 2018 turnout.
Poll dates:
Gulbarga Dakshin went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Extent of Gulbarga Dakshin constituency:
Assembly constituency No.44. Gulbarga Dakshin comprises of the following areas of Gulbarga district of Karnataka:
A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Gulbarga Dakshin constituency, which are: Afzalpur, Aland, Gulbarga Rural, Gulbarga Uttar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .
Map location of Gulbarga Dakshin:
The geographic coordinates of Gulbarga Dakshin is: 17°20’12.5"N 76°44’38.8"E.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Gulbarga Dakshin
List of candidates contesting from Gulbarga Dakshin Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):
Candidate name: Vijay Jadhav
Party: KRS
Profession: Private Work
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Age: 35
Total assets: Rs 2.8 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Sudhakar Alias Sudhendra
Party: IND
Profession: Hotel Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 50
Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore
Liabilities: Rs 9.2 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 38.3 lakh
Self income: Rs 2.5 lakh
Total income: Rs 7.5 lakh
Candidate name: Siddhu Patil (Tegnoor)
Party: AAP
Profession: Agriculture & Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 52
Total assets: Rs 16 crore
Liabilities: Rs 54.8 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 11.8 crore
Self income: Rs 28.7 lakh
Total income: Rs 36 lakh
Candidate name: Shashidhar B K Naganahalli
Party: IND
Profession: Social service
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 44
Total assets: Rs 14.3 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 50000
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 14.3 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Sharanabasappa Pappa
Party: IND
Profession: Medical Store
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Others
Age: 53
Total assets: Rs 99 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 33.9 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 60 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 39 lakh
Self income: Rs 6.3 lakh
Total income: Rs 13.1 lakh
Candidate name: Nagayya Guttedar G Tailor
Party: IND
Profession: Tailoring
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Age: 47
Total assets: Rs 7 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 18000
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 7 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Mohd Aslam Maniyar
Party: IMP
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 46
Total assets: Rs 65 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 30 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 50 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh
Self income: Rs 5 lakh
Total income: Rs 5 lakh
Candidate name: Mohammed Hussain (Mohammed)
Party: IND
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Age: 32
Total assets: Rs 4.7 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 4.7 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Mahesh S B
Party: SUCIC
Profession: Social Activist
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 37
Total assets: Rs 2.7 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 0
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: M D Maqbool Khan
Party: IND
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Age: 54
Total assets: Rs 5.6 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 4 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: L R Bhosle
Party: BSP
Profession: BSNL Worker (Retd), Social Worker
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 67
Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore
Liabilities: Rs 23.9 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 51.2 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 85 lakh
Self income: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 9.2 lakh
Candidate name: Krishna Reddy
Party: JDS
Profession: Gym Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Age: 32
Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore
Liabilities: Rs 44 lakh
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 80.8 lakh
Immovable assets:Rs 85 lakh
Self income: Rs 12.7 lakh
Total income: Rs 12.7 lakh
Candidate name: Dattatreya C Patil Revoor Appugouda
Party: BJP
Profession: Business and Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Others
Age: 40
Total assets: Rs 75.6 crore
Liabilities: Rs 48.2 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 13.7 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 62 crore
Self income: Rs 62.2 lakh
Total income: Rs 2.9 crore
Candidate name: Allamprabhu Patil
Party: INC
Profession: Social Service, Agriculture & Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Age: 67
Total assets: Rs 6.8 crore
Liabilities: Rs 1.1 crore
Gender: Male
Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore
Immovable assets:Rs 5.4 crore
Self income: Rs 8.7 lakh
Total income: Rs 18 lakh.