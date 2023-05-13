Constituency No.44 Gulbarga Dakshin (ಕಲ್ಬುರ್ಗಿ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Gulbarga (ವಿಜಯಪುರ) district of Karnataka. Gulbarga Dakshin is part of Gulbarga (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gulbarga Dakshin election result and you can click here for compact election results of Gulbarga Dakshin and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 44. Gulbarga Dakshin Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Advertisement

Gulbarga Dakshin Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.01% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.39%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.85%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,58,960 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,29,110 were male and 1,29,784 female and 66 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gulbarga Dakshin in 2023 is 1005 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,58,960 eligible electors, of which 1,31,684 were male, 1,31,911 female and 67 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,12,000 eligible electors, of which 1,07,614 were male, 1,04,342 female and 44 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,94,199 eligible electors, of which 98,420 were male, 95,779 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Gulbarga Dakshin in 2018 was 72. In 2013, there were 61 service voters registered in the constituency and 56 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Dattatraya C Patil Revoor Appu Gouda of BJP won in this seat defeating Allamprabhu Patil of JDS by a margin of 5,431 which was 3.76% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.88% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Dattatraya C Patil Revoor (Appu Gouda) of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Shashil.G.Namoshi of JDS by a margin of 9,970 votes which was 8.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.41% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2008 elections, Chandrashekhar Patil Revoor of BJP won this seat beating Basavaraj Bhimalli of INC by a margin of 14,290 votes which was 14.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.01% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 44. Gulbarga Dakshin Assembly segment of the 5. Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Umesh G Jadhav of BJP won the Gulbarga Parliament seat defeating Mallikarjun Kharge of INC.

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Gulbarga Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the GulbargaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

Advertisement

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 26 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 14 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Gulbarga Dakshin:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Gulbarga Dakshin are: Vijay Jadhav (KRS); Sudhakar Alias Sudhendra (IND); Siddhu Patil (Tegnoor) (AAP); Shashidhar B K Naganahalli (IND); Sharanabasappa Pappa (IND); Nagayya Guttedar G Tailor (IND); Mohd Aslam Maniyar (IMP); Mohammed Hussain (Mohammed) (IND); Mahesh S B (SUCIC); M D Maqbool Khan (IND); L R Bhosle (BSP); Krishna Reddy (JDS); Dattatreya C Patil Revoor Appugouda (BJP); Allamprabhu Patil (INC)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 55.79%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 54.8%, while it was 55.94% in 2013 and 50.9% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.990000000000002% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Gulbarga Dakshin went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Gulbarga Dakshin constituency:

Assembly constituency No.44. Gulbarga Dakshin comprises of the following areas of Gulbarga district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Gulbarga Dakshin constituency, which are: Afzalpur, Aland, Gulbarga Rural, Gulbarga Uttar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Gulbarga Dakshin:

The geographic coordinates of Gulbarga Dakshin is: 17°20’12.5"N 76°44’38.8"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Gulbarga Dakshin

List of candidates contesting from Gulbarga Dakshin Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vijay Jadhav

Party: KRS

Profession: Private Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sudhakar Alias Sudhendra

Party: IND

Profession: Hotel Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 9.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 38.3 lakh

Self income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.5 lakh

Candidate name: Siddhu Patil (Tegnoor)

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 16 crore

Liabilities: Rs 54.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 11.8 crore

Self income: Rs 28.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 36 lakh

Candidate name: Shashidhar B K Naganahalli

Party: IND

Profession: Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 14.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 14.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sharanabasappa Pappa

Party: IND

Profession: Medical Store

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 99 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 33.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 60 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 39 lakh

Self income: Rs 6.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.1 lakh

Candidate name: Nagayya Guttedar G Tailor

Party: IND

Profession: Tailoring

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 18000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohd Aslam Maniyar

Party: IMP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 65 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 30 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 50 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Mohammed Hussain (Mohammed)

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 4.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahesh S B

Party: SUCIC

Profession: Social Activist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M D Maqbool Khan

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 5.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: L R Bhosle

Party: BSP

Profession: BSNL Worker (Retd), Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 67

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 23.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 51.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 85 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 9.2 lakh

Candidate name: Krishna Reddy

Party: JDS

Profession: Gym Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 44 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 80.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 85 lakh

Self income: Rs 12.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.7 lakh

Candidate name: Dattatreya C Patil Revoor Appugouda

Party: BJP

Profession: Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 75.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 48.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 62 crore

Self income: Rs 62.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.9 crore

Candidate name: Allamprabhu Patil

Party: INC

Profession: Social Service, Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 67

Total assets: Rs 6.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5.4 crore

Self income: Rs 8.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 18 lakh.