Constituency No.43 Gulbarga Rural (ಕಲ್ಬುರ್ಗಿ ಗ್ರಾಮಾಂತರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Gulbarga (ವಿಜಯಪುರ) district of Karnataka. Gulbarga Rural is part of Gulbarga (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gulbarga Rural election result and you can click here for compact election results of Gulbarga Rural and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 43. Gulbarga Rural Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Gulbarga Rural Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 32.62% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.09%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.85%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,48,958 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,27,856 were male and 1,21,068 female and 34 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gulbarga Rural in 2023 is 947 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,48,958 eligible electors, of which 1,29,016 were male, 1,21,447 female and 34 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,131 eligible electors, of which 1,09,894 were male, 1,01,229 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,12,792 eligible electors, of which 1,07,908 were male, 1,04,884 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gulbarga Rural in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 34 service voters registered in the constituency and 44 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Basawaraj Mattimud of BJP won in this seat defeating Vijaykumar G Ramakrishna of BJP by a margin of 12,386 which was 8.12% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.49% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, G Ramkrishna of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Revunayak Belamgi of BJP by a margin of 7,209 votes which was 5.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 32.47% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Revu Naik Belamgi of BJP won this seat beating Chandrika Parameshwar of INC by a margin of 17,123 votes which was 16.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.73% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 43. Gulbarga Rural Assembly segment of the 5. Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Umesh G Jadhav of BJP won the Gulbarga Parliament seat defeating Mallikarjun Kharge of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Gulbarga Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the GulbargaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 6 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Gulbarga Rural:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Gulbarga Rural are: Venkatesh Maharaj (KRS); Satish B Shinde (IND); Revu Naik Belamagi (INC); Ramesh Bhimsingh Chavan (IND); Raghavendra Chinchansoor (AAP); Pandurang Mavinkar (CPIM); Mailari Yeshawanth Shallagi (BSP); Hanmant (RSPS); Ganapath Rao K Mane (SUCIC); Dattatrey K Kamalapurkar (IND); Bhagwan Eduram Bhovi (IND); Basawaraj Mattimudu (BJP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.8%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 60.95%, while it was 58.46% in 2013 and 50.06% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.150000000000006% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Gulbarga Rural went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Gulbarga Rural constituency:

Assembly constituency No.43. Gulbarga Rural comprises of the following areas of Gulbarga district of Karnataka:

A total of 8 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Gulbarga Rural constituency, which are: Aland, Basavakalyan, Humnabad, Chincholi, Chittapur, Afzalpur, Gulbarga Uttar, Gulbarga Dakshin. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Gulbarga Rural:

The geographic coordinates of Gulbarga Rural is: 17°28’46.6"N 76°54’35.6"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Gulbarga Rural

List of candidates contesting from Gulbarga Rural Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Venkatesh Maharaj

Party: KRS

Profession: Private Work & Pujari

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 75000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 75000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Satish B Shinde

Party: IND

Profession: Social Worker with Former

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 12.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Revu Naik Belamagi

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 82

Total assets: Rs 6.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5.3 crore

Self income: Rs 7.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.6 lakh

Candidate name: Ramesh Bhimsingh Chavan

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service, Business, Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 26.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 91.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Raghavendra Chinchansoor

Party: AAP

Profession: Self Employed Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 57.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 54.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3 lakh

Self income: Rs 3.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 14.7 lakh

Candidate name: Pandurang Mavinkar

Party: CPIM

Profession: Social worker, Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 25000

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 25000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mailari Yeshawanth Shallagi

Party: BSP

Profession: Private Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 47.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 85 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hanmant

Party: RSPS

Profession: Private Work and Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 28

Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 40000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ganapath Rao K Mane

Party: SUCIC

Profession: Social Activist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dattatrey K Kamalapurkar

Party: IND

Profession: Own Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 0

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 0

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bhagwan Eduram Bhovi

Party: IND

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 3.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 60000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basawaraj Mattimudu

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture & Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 26.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 13 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 21 crore

Self income: Rs 14 lakh

Total income: Rs 80.4 lakh.