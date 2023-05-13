Constituency No.224 Gundlupet (Gundlupete) (ಗುಂಡ್ಲುಪೇಟೆ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Chamarajnagar (ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Gundlupet is part of Chamarajanagar (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Gundlupete) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gundlupet election result and you can click here for compact election results of Gundlupet and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 224. Gundlupet Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Gundlupet Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.14% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 11.22%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,02,882 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,00,850 were male and 1,02,016 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gundlupet in 2023 is 1012 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,02,882 eligible electors, of which 1,01,970 were male, 1,03,660 female and 16 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,90,425 eligible electors, of which 95,589 were male, 94,831 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,76,750 eligible electors, of which 89,571 were male, 87,179 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gundlupet in 2018 was 30. In 2013, there were 19 service voters registered in the constituency and 17 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, C S Niranjan Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating M C Mohan Kumari Uruf Geetha of KJP by a margin of 16,684 which was 9.12% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.48% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, H S Mahadeva Prasad of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating C.S. Niranjanakumar of KJP by a margin of 7,675 votes which was 4.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.42% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, H S Mahadeva Prasad of INC won this seat beating C.S.Niranjan Kumar of BJP by a margin of 2,203 votes which was 1.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.15% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 224. Gundlupet Assembly segment of the 22. Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency. V. Srinivas Prasad of BJP won the Chamarajanagar Parliament seat defeating R. Dhruvanarayana of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chamarajanagar Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the ChamarajanagarLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 5 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Gundlupet:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Gundlupet are: Siddaraju H S (IND); Prathap M (IND); N Ambarish (KJP); Manjunatha K S (JDS); Mahesha M (IND); Mahadevaprasad M (AAP); K Basavashetty (BBPA); Jayashree (IND); H S Thontadharyaswamy (IND); H M Ganesh Prasad (INC); Girish K (KRS); D Govindaraju (BSP); C S Niranjan Kumar (BJP); Tippu Sulthan (IND); M P Sunil (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86.84%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 89.1%, while it was 85.31% in 2013 and 81.32% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.25999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Gundlupet went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Gundlupet constituency:

Assembly constituency No.224. Gundlupet comprises of the following areas of Chamarajnagar district of Karnataka:

A total of 3 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Gundlupet constituency, which are: Heggadadevankote, Nanjangud, Chamarajanagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Wayanad District of Kerala, Erode & The Nilgiris Districts of Tamil Nadu.

Map location of Gundlupet:

The geographic coordinates of Gundlupet is: 11°47’37.0"N 76°39’40.3"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Gundlupet

List of candidates contesting from Gundlupet Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Siddaraju H S

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 77.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 29.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 48 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prathap M

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 26

Total assets: Rs 6.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N Ambarish

Party: KJP

Profession: Agriculture and Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manjunatha K S

Party: JDS

Profession: Business and Agricultural

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 48.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 44.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4 lakh

Self income: Rs 11 lakh

Total income: Rs 11 lakh

Candidate name: Mahesha M

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 27

Total assets: Rs 34 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 31 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahadevaprasad M

Party: AAP

Profession: Advocate and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 62.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 55 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K Basavashetty

Party: BBPA

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jayashree

Party: IND

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 13.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H S Thontadharyaswamy

Party: IND

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H M Ganesh Prasad

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture and own business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 27.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 16.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 19.1 crore

Self income: Rs 18.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 50.9 lakh

Candidate name: Girish K

Party: KRS

Profession: Nil

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 32.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 22.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Candidate name: D Govindaraju

Party: BSP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 65.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 60 lakh

Self income: Rs 5530

Total income: Rs 5530

Candidate name: C S Niranjan Kumar

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture, Business and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 21.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 19.7 crore

Self income: Rs 24.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 31.9 lakh

Candidate name: Tippu Sulthan

Party: IND

Profession:

Number of criminal cases:

Education:

Age: 51

Total assets:

Liabilities:

Gender: Male

Moveable assets:

Immovable assets:

Self income:

Total income:

Candidate name: M P Sunil

Party: IND

Profession:

Number of criminal cases:

Education:

Age: 42

Total assets:

Liabilities:

Gender: Male

Moveable assets:

Immovable assets:

Self income:

Total income: .