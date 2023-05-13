Constituency No.88 Hadagalli (Hadagali, Hoovina Hadagali, Huvina Hadagali) (ಹಡಗಲಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Vijaynagar (ವಿಜಯನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Hadagalli is part of Bellary (Scheduled Tribe) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Hadagali, Hoovina Hadagali, Huvina Hadagali) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hadagalli election result and you can click here for compact election results of Hadagalli and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 88. Hadagalli Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Hadagalli Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.69% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 8.23%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,78,834 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 90,826 were male and 87,997 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hadagalli in 2023 is 969 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,78,834 eligible electors, of which 92,707 were male, 90,241 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,57,287 eligible electors, of which 80,907 were male, 76,378 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,39,757 eligible electors, of which 71,245 were male, 68,512 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hadagalli in 2018 was 51. In 2013, there were 27 service voters registered in the constituency and 20 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, P T Parameshwara Naik of INC won in this seat defeating Odo Gangappa of BJP by a margin of 9,178 which was 6.55% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 38.58% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, P T Parameshwaranaik of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating B.Chandranaik of BJP by a margin of 40,810 votes which was 35.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.11% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, B Chandra Naik of BJP won this seat beating P.T.Parameswara Naik of INC by a margin of 6,518 votes which was 7.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.27% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 88. Hadagalli Assembly segment of the 9. Bellary Lok Sabha constituency. Y. Devendrappa of BJP won the Bellary Parliament seat defeating V. S. Ugrappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bellary Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BellaryLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Hadagalli:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Hadagalli are: S Mallesh Naik (IND); Parameshwara Naik P T (INC); N Sreedhar Naik (AAP); Lakkappa Angadi (RCMP); L Anila Kumar (KRS); Krishna Nayaka (BJP); Kayannnanavara Putrappa (JDS); D Bhojanaik (KRJPP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.31%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 76.81%, while it was 73.89% in 2013 and 65.23% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.5% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Hadagalli went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Hadagalli constituency:

Assembly constituency No.88. Hadagalli comprises of the following areas of Vijaynagar district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Hadagalli constituency, which are: Shirahatti, Koppal, Hagaribommanahalli, Harapanahalli, Ranibennur, Haveri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Hadagalli:

The geographic coordinates of Hadagalli is: 14°58’07.0"N 75°55’14.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Hadagalli

List of candidates contesting from Hadagalli Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: S Mallesh NaikParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 38Total assets: Rs 10.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 50000Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Parameshwara Naik P TParty: INCProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 6Education: 12th PassAge: 58Total assets: Rs 9.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 2.6 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.7 croreImmovable assets:Rs 5.7 croreSelf income: Rs 65 lakhTotal income: Rs 81.1 lakh

Candidate name: N Sreedhar NaikParty: AAPProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 46Total assets: Rs 2.2 croreLiabilities: Rs 3 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 14.9 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 2.1 croreSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Lakkappa AngadiParty: RCMPProfession: Retired Teacher & AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 61Total assets: Rs 4.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 2 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: L Anila KumarParty: KRSProfession: Lawyer, Social ServiceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 29Total assets: Rs 1 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Krishna NayakaParty: BJPProfession: Businessman and FarmerNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 40Total assets: Rs 42.8 croreLiabilities: Rs 34.7 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 27.5 croreImmovable assets:Rs 15.3 croreSelf income: Rs 1.6 croreTotal income: Rs 1.7 crore

Candidate name: Kayannnanavara PutrappaParty: JDSProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 10th PassAge: 37Total assets: Rs 3 croreLiabilities: Rs 17.9 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.9 croreImmovable assets:Rs 12 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: D BhojanaikParty: KRJPPProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 58Total assets: Rs 35 lakhLiabilities: Rs 5 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 33 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0.