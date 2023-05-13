Constituency No.89 Hagaribommanahalli (Hagaribommanhalli) (ಹಗರಿಬೊಮ್ಮನಹಳ್ಳಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Vijaynagar (ವಿಜಯನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Hagaribommanahalli is part of Bellary (Scheduled Tribe) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Hagaribommanhalli) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hagaribommanahalli election result and you can click here for compact election results of Hagaribommanahalli and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 89. Hagaribommanahalli Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Hagaribommanahalli Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.41% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 15.19%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,17,545 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,09,522 were male and 1,08,002 female and 21 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hagaribommanahalli in 2023 is 986 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,17,545 eligible electors, of which 1,10,918 were male, 1,10,273 female and 22 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,85,145 eligible electors, of which 94,325 were male, 90,820 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,62,671 eligible electors, of which 82,476 were male, 80,195 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hagaribommanahalli in 2018 was 41. In 2013, there were 19 service voters registered in the constituency and 21 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Bheema Naik L B P of INC won in this seat defeating K.Nemiraja Naik of BJP by a margin of 7,232 which was 4.1% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 44.46% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Bheemanaik Lbp of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating K Nemaraja Naik of BJP by a margin of 125 votes which was 0.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 35.89% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, K Nemaraj Naik of BJP won this seat beating L.B. P. Bheema Naik of JDS by a margin of 27,291 votes which was 23.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.85% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 89. Hagaribommanahalli Assembly segment of the 9. Bellary Lok Sabha constituency. Y. Devendrappa of BJP won the Bellary Parliament seat defeating V. S. Ugrappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bellary Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BellaryLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 10 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Hagaribommanahalli:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Hagaribommanahalli are: Suguna K (NCP); Ramanna B (BJP); Nemarajanaik K (JDS); Lalyanaik (IMP); L B P Bheema Naik (INC); J Anjinappa (IND); H V Santosh Kumar (KRS); H Thippeswamy (BSP); H Manjunatha (IND); Dr V H Hanumanthappa (AAP); C Shiva Murthy (KRJPP); A M A Suresh Kumara (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81.14%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 79.82%, while it was 78.24% in 2013 and 70.17% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.32000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Hagaribommanahalli went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Hagaribommanahalli constituency:

Assembly constituency No.89. Hagaribommanahalli comprises of the following areas of Vijaynagar district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Hagaribommanahalli constituency, which are: Koppal, Vijayanagara, Sandur, Kudligi, Harapanahalli, Hadagalli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Hagaribommanahalli:

The geographic coordinates of Hagaribommanahalli is: 15°01’36.5"N 76°15’29.5"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Hagaribommanahalli

List of candidates contesting from Hagaribommanahalli Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Suguna K

Party: NCP

Profession: Beautician

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 28

Total assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 52.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.2 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ramanna B

Party: BJP

Profession: First Class Contractors

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 3.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1.2 crore

Self income: Rs 66.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 66.6 lakh

Candidate name: Nemarajanaik K

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture, Poultry farm

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 10 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 8.8 crore

Self income: Rs 10.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.6 lakh

Candidate name: Lalyanaik

Party: IMP

Profession: Retired Head Master and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 75.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 70 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: L B P Bheema Naik

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture, Dairying

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 15.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 13.8 crore

Self income: Rs 18.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 40.3 lakh

Candidate name: J Anjinappa

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 30000

Immovable assets:Rs 3 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H V Santosh Kumar

Party: KRS

Profession: Social Service & Self Service & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 31

Total assets: Rs 13.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H Thippeswamy

Party: BSP

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 7.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H Manjunatha

Party: IND

Profession: Day Wage Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 35500

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 35500

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr V H Hanumanthappa

Party: AAP

Profession: Retired Govt. Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 71.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 86 lakh

Self income: Rs 8 lakh

Total income: Rs 8 lakh

Candidate name: C Shiva Murthy

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Agriculture, Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 25 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 77.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.5 crore

Self income: Rs 7.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 19 lakh

Candidate name: A M A Suresh Kumara

Party: IND

Profession: Doctor, Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 7.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 59 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 7.3 crore

Self income: Rs 9.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 14.2 lakh.